Gilberto Gutierrez Jr., 79, of Yakima, died July 17, 2017 in Yakima.
He was born July 27, 1937 in Rio Grande City, Texas
A private family service will be held later.
Those wishing to sign Gilberto’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.
