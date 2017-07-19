Lillyan F. Carr, 82, of Sunnyside, died July 15, 2017, in Sunnyside.

She was born March 15, 1935, in Falcon, Mo.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. d on Saturday, July 29, 2017, at Our Saviour’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1106 Taylor St.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.