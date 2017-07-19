Rosella Kelley, 96, of Roosevelt, died July 17, 2017, in Richland.

She was born April 10, 1921 in Mansfield.



Viewing and visitation will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 21, 2017 followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Bickleton Evangelical Community Church in Bickleton. Burial will follow at the Bickleton I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

