Sunnyside at Selah July 13, 2017

SELAH — SUNNYSIDE 201
SELAH 609
160-Yard Medley Relay
Girls 10&U
1st-Sunnyside (A. Garcia, E. Gonzalez, N. Stroh, A. Bonzi) 2:30.22
Boys 10&U
All teams disqualified
Girls 12&U
1st-Selah 2:00.87
Boys 12&U
1st-Sunnyside (G. Newhouse, K. Clough, D. Garcia, R. Rodriguez) 2:24.97
Girls 14&U
1st-Selah 1:49.83
Boys 14&U
1st-Selah 1:49.13
Girls 18&U
1st-Selah 1:45.50
Boys 18&U
1st-Selah 1:29.59
40-Yard Butterfly
Girls 8&U
1st-Cheyenne Hull (Se) 36.58, 2nd-Elayna Blodgett (Se) 50.28, 3rd-Devyn Bonzi (Su) 50.52, 4th-Sophie Blodgett (Se) 52.44
Boys 8&U
1st-Ian Anderson (Su) 46.09, 2nd-Owen St. Mary (Se) 1:27.10
Girls 10&U
1st-Avery Bonzi (Su) 32.52, 2nd-Claire Hudson (Se) 32.56, 3rd-Alianna Garcia (Su) 34.57, 4th-Elise Ozanich (Se) 37.33
Boys 10&U
1st-Christopher Villanueva (Su) 34.20, 2nd-Kael Campos (Su) 35.64, 3rd-Ryker Hull (Se) 43.47, 4th-Joshua Strand (Se) 50.00
Girls 12&U
1st-Izzy Vick (Se) 24.72, 2nd-Avery Hartman (Se) 26.97, 3rd-Gabi Young (Se) 31.71, 4th-Caitlin Strand (Se) 34.12
Boys 12&U
1st-Charlie Hudson (Se) 27.22, 2nd-Reilly Cavanaugh (Se) 31.70, 3rd-D’Angelo Garcia (Su) 32.33, 4th-Ruben Rodriguez (Su) 35.81
Girls 14&U
1st-Trista Hull (Se) 24.62, 2nd-Keila Rivera (Se) 25.27, 3rd-Maile Lancaster (Se) 25.65, 4th-Ciera Reyes (Se) 25.87
Boys 14&U
1st-Cooper Vick (Se) 22.58, 2nd-Michael Noyes (Se) 25.88, 3rd-Michael Ozanich (Se) 26.52, 4th-Michael Strand (Se) 27.01
Girls 16&U
1st-Kahlani Schloss (Se) 23.78, 2nd-Elle Lancaster (Se) 24.59, 3rd-Brielle Newhouse (Su) 26.18, 4th-Lily Lancaster (Se) 26.97
Boys 16&U
1st-Will Richardson (Se) 21.59, 2nd-Brandon Little (Se) 22.16, 3rd-Alex Johnson (Se) 22.58, 4th-Drew Rodriguez (Se) 26.53
Girls 18&U
1st-Lauren Alderman (Se) 23.95, 2nd-Elyse Kuebler (Se) 25.69, 3rd-Erin Stanton (Su) 31.08
Boys 18&U
1st-Gunner Newell (Se) 19.95, 2nd-Jacob Frampton (Se) 20.59, 3rd-Carson Vick (Se) 22.07, 4th-Ben Blakney (Se) 24.01
40-Yard Breaststroke
Girls 8&U
1st-Cheyenne Hull (Se) 40.26, 2nd-Sophie Blodgett (Se) 41.96, 3rd-Elayna Blodgett (Se) 44.39, 4th-Devyn Bonzi (Su) 47.14
Boys 8&U
1st-Ian Anderson (Su) 43.10, 2nd-Ian Ziegler (Se) 49.41
Girls 10&U
1st-Elise Ozanich (Se) 40.64, 2nd-Nadia Stroh (Su) 40.89, 3rd-Phoebe Topper (Se) 42.26, 4th-Alex Schlax (Su) 42.96
Boys 10&U
1st-Kael Campos (Su) 38.02, 2nd-Christopher Villanueva (Su) 38.17, 3rd-Joshua Strand (Se) 42.57, 4th-Ryker Hull (Se) 46.15
Girls 12&U
1st-Avery Hartman (Se) 29.63, 2nd-Izzy Vick (Se) 31.71, 3rd-Genesid Espinoza-Coleman (Se) 32.20, 4th-Jess Gill (Su) 33.03
Boys 12&U
1st-Charlie Hudson (Se) 34.51, 2nd-Gage Newhouse (Su) 35.07, 3rd-D’Angelo Garcia (Su) 36.07, 4th-Reilly Cavanaugh (Se) 36.69
Girls 14&U
1st-Trista Hull (Se) 30.96, 2nd-Arianna Sanchez (Su) 31.62, 3rd-Maile Lancaster (Se) 32.12, 4th-Keila Rivera (Se) 32.39
Boys 14&U
1st-Cooper Vick (Se) 28.58, 2nd-Michael Ozanich (Se) 29.82, 3rd-Nathan Oliphant (Se) 31.53, 4th-Michael Strand (Se) 31.57
Girls 16&U
1st-Kahlani Schloss (Se) 27.77, 2nd-Brielle Newhouse (Su) 28.89, 3rd-Allison Davis (Su) 29.96, 4th-Emily Broersma (Su) 31.45
Boys 16&U
1st-Will Richardson (Se) 26.51, 2nd-Brandon Little (Se) 27.27, 3rd-Alex Johnson (Se) 30.71, 4th-Hunter Lawrence (Se) 32.22
Girls 18&U
1st-Lauren Alderman (Se) 30.90, 2nd-Elyse Kuebler (Se) 34.16
Boys 18&U
1st-Gunner Newell (Se) 24.20, 2nd-Jacob Frampton (Se) 25.34, 3rd-Carson Vick (Se) 25.44, 4th-Ben Blakney (Se) 30.63
40-Yard Backstroke
Girls 8&U
1st-Cheyenne Hull (Se) 38.90, 2nd-Sophie Blodgett (Se) 42.58, 3rd-Elayna Blodgett (Se) 43.40, 4th-Devyn Bonzi (Su) 51.53
Boys 8&U
1st-Ian Anderson (Su) 42.45, 2nd-Braxton Young (Se) 46.87, 3rd-Ian Ziegler (Se) 50.95, 4th-Liam Mullinax (Se) 59.34
Girls 10&U
1st-Phoebe Topper (Se) 36.81, 2nd-Elise Ozanich (Se) 37.51, 3rd-Avery Bonzi (Su) 37.90, 4th-Nadia Stroh (Su) 38.07
Boys 10&U
1st-Christopher Villanueva (Su) 39.08, 2nd-Jacen Reyes (Se) 40.96, 3rd-Joshua Strand (Se) 43.14, 4th-Jaithan Garcia, (Su) 43.40
Girls 12&U
1st-Izzy Vick (Se) 27.01, 2nd-Avery Hartman (Se) 29.80, 3rd-Genesis Espinoza Coleman (Se) 34.97, 4th-Gabi Young (Se) 35.03
Boys 12&U
1st-Charlie Hudson (Se) 30.00, Reilly Cavanaugh Se) 32.47, 3rd-D’Angelo Garcia (Su) 34.88, 4th-Ruben Rodriguez (Su) 35.58
Girls 14&U
1st-Trista Hull (Se) 25.13, 2nd-Keila Rivera (Se) 27.53, 3rd-McKenna Swindell (Se) 28.45, 4th-Maile Lancaster (Se) 29.75
Boys 14&U
1st-Cooper Vick (Se) 24.21, 2nd-Michael Noyes (Se) 25.02, 3rd-Michael Strand (Se) 29.02, 4th-Michael Ozanich (Se) 30.64
Girls 16&U
1st-Kahlani Schloss (Se) 26.27, 2nd-Elle Lancaster (Se) 27.21, 3rd-Allison Davis (Su) 28.28, 4th-Brielle Newhouse (Su) 29.26
Boys 16&U
1st-Will Richardson (Se) 24.76, 2nd-Alex Johnson (Se) 26.27, 3rd-Brandon Little (Se) 26.44, 4th-Duncan Williamson (Se) 27.47
Girls 18&U
1st-Lauren Alderman (Se) 25.87, 2nd-Elyse Kuebler (Se) 29.25, 3rd-Erin Stanton (Su) 30.25
Boys 18&U
1st-Jacob Frampton (Se) 22.09, 2nd-Carson Vick (Se) 24.90, 3rd-Carlo Rodriguez (Su) 25.03, 4th-Gunnar Newell (Se) 26.33
40-Yard Freestyle
Girls 8&U
1st-Cheyenne Hull (Se) 30.66, 2nd-Elayna Blodgett (Se) 34.78, 3rd-Sophie Blodgett (Se) 38.38, 4th-Devyn Bonzi (Su) 42.18
Boys 8&U
1st-Ian Anderson (Su) 33.82, 2nd-Ian Ziegler (Se) 34.75, 3rd-Braxton Young (Se) 42.89, 4th-Benson Greer (Se) 44.51
Girls 10&U
1st-Avery Bonzi (Su) 26.94, 2nd-Claire Hudson (Se) 29.63, 3rd-Nadia Stroh (Su) 30.76, 4th-Elise Ozanich (Se) 31.06
Boys 10&U
1st-Kael Campos (Su) 29.27, 2nd-Christopher Villanueva (Su) 30.07, 3rd-Ryker Hull (Se) 32.46, 4th-Joshua Strand (Se) 32.89
Girls 12&U
1st-Izzy Vick (Se) 23.65, 2nd-Avery Hartman (Se) 25.09, 3rd-Jess Gill (Su) 25.44, 4th-Genesis Espinoza-Coleman (Se) 27.40
Boys 12&U
1st-Charlie Hudson (Se) 24.72, 2nd-Ruben Rodriguez (Su) 24.78, 3rd-Reilly Cavanaugh (Se) 25.78, 4th-Gage Newhouse (Su) 27.89
Girls 14&U
1st- Trista Hull (Se) 21.44, 2nd-Ciera Reyes (Se) 22.85, 3rd-Arianna Sanchez (Su) 23.01, 4th-Keila Rivera (Se) 23.94
Boys 14&U
1st-Cooper Vick (Se) 20.90, 2nd-Austin Villanueva (Su) 22.33, 3rd-Michael Strand (Se) 23.88, 4th-Michael Ozanich (Se) 24.15
Girls 16&U
1st-Elle Lancaster (Se) 22.01, 2nd-Kahlani Schloss (Se) 22.09, 3rd-Allison Davis (Su) 22.96, 4th-Emily Broersma (Su) 23.21
Boys 16&U
1st-Will Richardson (Se) 19.69, 2nd-Alex Johnson (Se) 20.16, 3rd-Brandon Little (Se) 20.32, 4th-Adrian Escamilla (Se) 21.81
Girls 18&U
1st-Lauren Alderman (Se) 22.32, 2nd-Elyse Kuebler (Se) 23.68, 3rd-Aislinn Williamson (Se) 24.60, 4th-Erin Stanton (Su) 26.95
Boys 18&U
1st-Jacob Frampton (Se) 19.08, 2nd-Carson Vick (Se) 19.50, 3rd-Gunnar Newell (Se) 20.77, 4th-Ben Blakney (Se) 21.20
160-Yard Freestyle Relay
Girls 10&U
1st-Sunnyside (A. Garcia, H. Van Wieringen, N. Stroh, A. Bonzi) 2:06.57
Boys 10&U
1st-Sunnyside (K. Campos, J. Garcia, A.J. Hernandez, C. Vil-lanueva) 2:23.76
Girls 12&U
1st-Selah 1:46.82
Boys 12&U
1st-Sunnyside (R. Rodriguez, G. Newhouse, D. Garcia, B. Rivera) 1:49.57
Girls 14&U
1st-Selah 1:35.14
Boys 14&U
1st-Selah 1:36.46
Girls 18&U
1st-Selah 1:33.56
Boys 18&U
1st-Selah 1:21.26
160-Yard Individual Medley
Girls 10&U
1st-Nadia Stroh (Su) 3:00.83, 2nd-Elise Ozanich (Se) 3:04.08, 3rd-Alianna Garcia (Su) 3:07.08, 4th-Emma Gonzalez (Su) 3:15.78
Boys 10&U
1st-Christopher Villanueva (Su) 2:56.95, 2nd-Kael Campos (Su) 3:22.96, 3rd-Joshua Strand (Se) 3:36.34, 4th-Zaiden Gonzalez (Su) 3:55.02
Girls 12&U
1st-Gabi Young (Se) 2:25.45, 2nd-Caitlin Strand (Se) 2:36.59, 3rd-Jess Gill (Su) 2:44.50, 4th-Alondra Ruiz (Su) 2:58.60
Boys 12&U
1st-Charlie Hudson (Se) 2:19.94, 2nd-Reilly Cavanaugh (Se) 2:36.64, 3rd-D’Angelo Garcia (Su) 2:39.82, 4th-Gage Newhouse (Su) 2:50.07
Girls 14&U
1st-McKenna Swindell (Se) 2:18.88, 2nd-Robin Willey (Se) 2:21.82, 3rd-Daniella Duran (Su) 2:40.91, 4th-Mack Bates (Su) 2:45.13
Boys 14&U
1st-Cooper Vick (Se) 1:59.46, 2nd-Michael Strand (Se) 2:17.47, 3rd-Austin Villanueva (Su) 2:24.21, 4th-Bryson Braegger (Se) 2:35.69
Girls 16&U
1st-Kahlani Schloss (Se) 2:04.63, 2nd-Elle Lancaster (Se) 2:07.45, 3rd-Brielle Newhouse (Su) 2:08.15, 4th-Lily Lancaster (Se) 2:15.25
Boys 16&U
1st-Will Richardson (Se) 1:53.21, 2nd-Brandon Little (Se) 2:00.26, 3rd-Hunger Lawrence (Se) 2:21.47
Girls 18&U
1st-Lauren Alderman (Se) 2:08.85
Boys 18&U
1st-Jacob Frampton (Se) 1:49.20, 2nd-Carson Vick (Se) 1:59.40, 3rd-Gunnar Newell (Se) 2:06.33, 4th-Ben Blakney (Se) 2:11.34
