Construction begins on sports complex

— There are dreams. And then are big dreams, like the $3.5 million dream Ryan Stonemetz plans to make come true here.

Stonemetz, purchased the site known as the Granger Sheep Sheds earlier this year. He had the Spartan Sports Complex in mind when he did so.

That $3.5 million dream is becoming reality.

The Spartan Sports Complex will be 18.34 acres of buildings and lawns accommodating soccer, baseball, rodeo and family events, and probably a few more things Stonemetz hasn’t thought of yet.

The property came with three buildings measuring 102 by 320 feet, 32 by 284 feet and a third at 36 by 195 feet. The complex will have four quinceanera celebration halls which, of course, could be used for weddings.

“One of the quinceanera halls will be done at the end of the month,” Stonemetz said.

The hall, an outdoor-indoor concept, will measure 8,700 square feet.

Another venue that is getting attention now is the rodeo arena.

“It’s already there,” Stonemetz said. “All we need to do is put in seating, and we’re putting in bleachers now.”

Stonemetz, 35, is part of the family that operates ProFarm, a farming operation in Zillah.

His father, Paul, and brother Shane run the farm.

Stonemetz operates ProFarm Orchards in Portland, Ore., which is the family’s wholesale, retail and farmers markets operation.

He is also a wrestling coach at Highland High School and coaches valley youngsters in national wrestling competitions in the summer. Naturally, one of Stonemetz’s planned venues is a 6,000-square-foot wrestling facility.

Stonemetz’s plan for the sheep yards also includes 10 outdoor soccer fields, six indoor soccer fields and eight batting cages.

People will be able to stay overnight at the complex’s 74-unit RV park.

Plans also include a 154-unit mini storage, a 200-unit covered RV storage.

By October, Stonemetz plans to have two 15,000-square-foot haunted houses in place for Halloween. One will be geared toward adults, the other toward kids.