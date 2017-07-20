Couple does their share to grow city

— Granger has been growing sneakily quick the past few years, and Paul and Julie Almanza are proud to have spurred some of that growth.

The rural Granger couple formed JN One Construction in 2004. In addition to their home on Gap Road and other homes in Granger, they’ve been putting up apartment buildings.

“It is a source of pride,” Julie said. “Since we started building, several families have moved into Granger.”

Granger’s population in 2010 was 3,065. It has grown to 3,880, probably the biggest spurt in the town’s history.

Now the Almanzas are starting a 32-unit apartment complex in Granger. It is on Temby Road property low on Cherry Hill’s west slope. They will be the landlords.

The Almanzas have split duties with the company. Paul takes care of the building. Julie handles the financials and bookkeeping.

The Almanzas purchased 3.38 acres on Temby Road earlier this year. They plan to sell two lots that front Emerald Road.

The apartments will be built on the slope, Paul said.

They will have a view of the Yakima River and beyond, Julie said.

Of the 45 apartments the Almanzas have built, they operate 24 as landlords. The other 21 were built for other landlords.

The Almanzas believe there is still a lot of work to do in Granger.

They noted the community is four percent behind the other communities in the county in housing.

“The is still a housing need in Granger,” Julie said.