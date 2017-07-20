Darigold CEO touts NAFTA

— Darigold President and CEO Stan Ryan told a Congressional panel that the North American Free Trade Agreement has been good for the dairy industry.

“Withdrawing from NAFTA would unwind significant progress,” he said. “Even a status quo posture risks a setback, as our global competitors are emboldened and aggressively advancing their own trade agendas. We must lean forward into trade.”

Darigold has a major, modern plant in Sunnnyside, and is one of the community’s leading employes.

Darigold produces dairy products and sells about 40 percent of those internationally, exporting to more than 20 countries.

Mexico is Darigold’s largest export destination. The House Ways and Means Trade Subcommittee, chaired by Rep. Dave Reichert, R-Auburn, hosted the hearing to analyze whether NAFTA has been successful for the U.S. economy and job creation.

Ryan said Global consumers get quality products at better prices through trade, in support of improved global food security.

“The U.S., in turn, gets economic security and good jobs,” he said. “Trade and U.S. agriculture are a perfect fit. Our most natural trading partners in agriculture are our neighbors.”

The industry exports 15 percent of U.S. milk production or approximately $5 billion, which is estimated to support 100,000 American jobs.

While maintaining market access to Mexico is important, Canada is more complex and challenging for dairy, Ryan said. NAFTA did not open up Canada the way it did with Mexico, and they maintain tariff rate quotas of 200 to 300 percent.

Ryan asked the members of Congress present to:

Remove any ambiguity or uncertainty of our commitment to Mexico, reinforce our relationship, and cement trade flows.

Work with the Administration to repeal Canada’s new Class 7 Pricing Strategy.

Ensure that the Administration seek dairy access to Canada that is duty-free, just like in Mexico, and pursue the same type of benefits.

“Common sense economics would say, if it looks and feels like subsidized dumping, it probably is,” Ryan said of the Canadian pricing strategy. “This will damage U.S. dairy export shares around the globe.”

Headquartered in Seattle, Darigold, Inc. is the marketing and processing subsidiary of Northwest Dairy Association, which is owned by nearly 500 dairy farm families.

Association members ship approximately 8.4 billion pounds of milk annually from farms in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana.

Darigold operates 11 processing plants throughout the Northwest.

The company recently closed on a deal with the purchase of 26 acres next to its Sunnyside plant to the tune of $920,000 for future expansion.