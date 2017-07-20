Elliott says commissioners listened to public on vote

— Rand Elliott of Moxee, who represents the lower valley on the Yakima County Commission, said today the decision to put recreational marijuana on the November ballot is a reaction to numerous requests for a vote.

In addition, Elliott said, enforcement has become difficult in a state that allows medical marijuana with counties that ban recreational use.

“We have people popping up all over who use medical marijuana,” he said.

Elliott said it seems as if the state sees no difference between medical and recreational, given current enforcement practices.

“We’re going to ask the question once again,” Elliott added. “We want to get the people’s mood.”

Although he voted in favor of placing recreational marijuana on the ballot, Elliott said: “I don’t see any social value in it.” As a commissioner, he will go with what the voters decide.

Although there are no recreational marijuana stores in the county, there are two in the valley, at Prosser, which is in Benton County.

According to a salesman named Mario, The Bake Shop on N. Griffin Road has seen a brisk business since opening just short of two years ago.

Like any business, he said, there are several variables that affect traffic. Still, he said the store sees upwards of 400 customers a day. Many of them come from the valley.

“They come from all over, from Idaho and other states,” Mario said.

Altitude is located in the commercial complex that surrounds the Exit 80 rest area off of Interstate 82.

General Manager Tanya Harris said her store sees between 100 and 200 customer a day. It’s open seven days.

Harris said state supervision of the shops is tight. She said the Liquor and Cannabis Board officer visits frequently.

“Prosser police officers come by regularly,” she said. “We have a good relationship with them.”

Mario and Harris said the products come to the store packaged with bar codes.

Harris said she avoids problems by demanding identification of all customers. If they are not of age, they don’t get in.

The nearest competitor for The Bake Shop and Altitude is a store in Finley. A new store will soon open in West Richland.