Fires slow I-82 traffic

— Two fires raced through brush, dry grass and small trees yesterday afternoon west of the community alongside Interstate 82, slowing traffic.

The cause of the fires was not immediately available, but firefighters speculated that because the blazes occurred only two miles apart and alongside the highway, that sparks from a vehicle likely ignited the dry grass.

The first fire was reported at Milepost 47, officials said. A few minutes later, a second was reported at Milepost 49.

Crews from the area were called in to help cool down the flames in the underbrush between the highway and the Yakima River. At least one crew from Selah also responded.

As of press time, the fires’ acreages were not available.