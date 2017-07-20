Jose Ramon Melendez-Torres, 63, of Sunnyside, passed away June 1, 2017, at the University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle.

He was born May 20, 1954, in Puerto Rico, to Salvador and Gloria Melendez-Torres.

Jose graduated from Davis High School, University of Washington and Perry Technical Institute.

Jose married Yolanda Rodriguez in 1979.

He owned and operated S.S. Body Shop in Sunnyside.

He loved classic cars and was a wrestler for Davis High School.

Jose loved the telephone calls and special time spent with his grandchildren, Mathew Melendez Jr. and Delony Melendez. He had a special bond with them.

He appreciated all their hospital visits.

He is survived by his children, Mathew Melendez, Jason Melendez and Raquel Ruf; siblings, Victor Melendez and Mercedes (Jessie) Napoles; numerous nieces and nephews; brothers and sisters-in-laws; and former spouse, Yolanda Rodriguez-Melendez.

Jose was preceded in death by his parents, Salvador and Gloria Melendez; and son, Justin Melendez.

A special thank you to all the family and doctors that cared for Jose during his lengthy illness.

Family and close friends are invited to a celebration of life at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 22, at the home of Diego Burgeno.

Evergreen Washelli Crematory in Seattle, was in care of arrangements.