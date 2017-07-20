Prosser man faces meth possession charge

— A Prosser man is being charged with possession of methamphetamine and made a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court yesterday.

Casimiro Blanco Jr., 19, appeared before Judge Richard Bartheld. The date of Blanco’s arraignment was set, but was not available as of press time.

He was found in possession of .6 grams of methamphetamine, court records show.

Yakima police arrested Blanco on Monday after responding to a reported assault at 7-11, 1601 Fruitvale Blvd., records show.

An officer at the scene of the investigation noticed a vehicle occupied by a passed out or sleeping male. The male, later identified as Blanco, was in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, records note.

Although the vehicle was off, the officer said the key was in the ignition and an empty beer can was on the floor. Another beer was in the center console, records show.

Another officer had to rub Blanco’s sternum to wake him, records show.

“Once he was awake, Officer M. Imbery asked him for his name,” the officer filing the declaration of probable cause said.

After obtaining Blanco’s name, the officers were informed Blanco had a warrant, which led to police taking him into custody, records show.

Officers searched him and located a small plastic bag in his pocket. The bag contained a crystalline substance that tested positive as methamphetamine, records show.