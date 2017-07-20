Ribbon cutting Friday

— A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at noon Friday at one of the city’s newest businesses.

The Miss Sunnyside Court and Mayor Jim Restucci will help Perla Zepeda and her staff with cutting a ribbon during the official grand opening of Farmers Insurance at 2590 Yakima Valley Highway.

Area residents and workers are encouraged to attend, Zepeda said.

“We are going to have drinks, finger food, candy and balloons for the kids,” she said, noting event-goers will also be entered in a drawing for a few fun outdoor items.

Farmers Insurance officially opened July 5.