— Train depots here and in Toppenish could again have passengers embarking and disembarking.

“One of our long-range projects is to try to find out if passenger service can be restored to the Yakima Valley,” All Aboard Washington Executive Director Lloyd Flem said yesterday.

All Aboard Washington is a rail advocacy group based in Olympia.

His statements come as the agency and Central Washington University professor John Bowen are ramping up efforts to gauge public support to bring active passenger train service from Pasco through Prosser, Toppenish, Yakima, Ellensburg and Cle Elum to Auburn.

Flem said the Lower Yakima Valley is the most populated in the state devoid of any rail service.

But while the duo is working on their survey, Flem cautions that the reality of train service here again will be up to area residents and community leaders.

“It’s up to the folks in the valley to push for it,” he said.

And even with a lot of support, it will likely be an uphill battle.

According to Flem, state agencies, railroad companies and recreational groups generally oppose returning passenger service to its glory days.

But places like Prosser and Toppenish offer opportunities to that should be looked at, he said.

Wine tourism in Prosser and the tribal history of Toppenish would likely both make for popular train-based tourism.

On Amtrak’s Empire Builder, tourists regularly hit the track to visit Leavenworth or travel to Montana to visit Whitefish or Glacier National Park.

Sunnyside’s population would also have made it a possible stop on the proposed route, but its not on the main BNSF railroad line — it passes south of the city connecting Prosser to Mabton to Toppenish.

But it’s not entirely out of the question, if a shuttle service could be set up linking the city to a possible station on the rail line.

Bowen said his students have been working to gauge public opinion on the idea.

So far, they’ve mostly focused on the Ellensburg-Cle Elum-Roslyn area. But to get the project off the ground, it will need support from every community on the proposed route.

“People are very interested in the idea,” Bowen said. “People are very excited.”

Bowen, too, warns that it’ll be a long, hard effort to get passenger service restored.

“Elected officials at state and federal level would have to be in favor of it, too,” Flem said. “Businesses, communities, local governments and just regular citizens, too.”

If area residents really want to get aboard, they’ll have to get U.S. Reps. Dan Newhouse and Dave Reichert aboard, too, as the majority of the line will fall in their congressional districts.

“But the push can’t come from us,” Flem said. “It’s got to be from the people.”

On Sept. 16, All Aboard Washington and passenger rail service supporters will gather in Pasco to discuss restoring service from Pasco to Auburn, a service that ended in 1980.

In the meantime, Flem and Bowen encourage area residents to complete their survey online at https://cwu.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0iGdDaGTpWeHXLL.