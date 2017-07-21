Armandina Moreno, 83, of Prosser died July 15, 2017, in Prosser.
She was born April 20, 1934, in Parras de la Fuente Coahuila, Mexico.
Viewing and visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2017, with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Grandview. Mass of Christian burial will be at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview. Burial will follow at Prosser Cemetery, Prosser.
Those wishing to sign Armandina’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, Diabetes Foundation or the American Heart Association.
Smith Funeral Home Grandview is in care of arrangements.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment