Armandina Moreno, 83, of Prosser died July 15, 2017, in Prosser.

She was born April 20, 1934, in Parras de la Fuente Coahuila, Mexico.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2017, with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Grandview. Mass of Christian burial will be at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview. Burial will follow at Prosser Cemetery, Prosser.

Those wishing to sign Armandina’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, Diabetes Foundation or the American Heart Association.

Smith Funeral Home Grandview is in care of arrangements.