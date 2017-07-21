Boy charged with assaulting officer

— An 11-year-old boy involved in an incident that prompted the early closure of the city pool Wednesday was booked into the Yakima County Juvenile Detention Center after assaulting another child and an officer.

The boy is charged with two counts of second-degree assault, second-degree malicious mischief, second-degree criminal trespassing and fourth-degree assault, Sunnyside Police Cmdr. Scott Bailey said.

Just before 3 p.m., officers were dispatched to the pool for a juvenile problem.

“The incident involved safety issues where children were jumping into the pool on top of other kids, throwing things into the pool and attempting to climb up the slide so that others could not come down,” Bailey said.

Four juveniles were asked to leave, but refused, he said. They began cursing lifeguards and staff.

Police were called while another boy assisted in getting a child off the slide.

He was punched in the face by the suspect, Bailey said. The victim suffered a split lip.

“Officers arrived and ordered the four suspect juveniles to get out of the pool and leave the property,” Bailey said.

The children didn’t comply, “… swimming around the pool for approximately 15 minutes,” Bailey said.

Staff cleared the pool of approximately 50 patrons and the pool was closed.

The four remaining children were eventually removed, “… but they remained non-compliant, grabbing onto the chainlink fence and swearing at officers, requiring them to be physically removed,” Bailey said.

The children ranged in age 7-13, Bailey said.

The 11-year-old boy, while in the back of a police patrol car, began kicking the inside damaging a window and tearing the interior headliner while being transported to the Sunnyside Law and Justice Center, Bailey said.

At the Police Department, the child was being escorted by officer Sam Ramos. The child attempted to get away from the officer, throwing an elbow strike at him, Bailey said.

Ramos restrained him until another officer could provide assistance.

The boy used a rearward head butt and struck Ramos in the face, causing heavy bleeding from the officer’s nose, Bailey said.

Ramos was treated by paramedics at the Police Department before receiving further treatment at Sunnyside Community Hospital “… where he was discovered to have a fractured nose,” Bailey said.

The three other children were released to their mother, a resident of Sunnyside, Bailey said.