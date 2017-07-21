Grandview intern enforcing parking laws

— For the second summer-in-a-row the Police Department is utilizing the time of an intern.

Cody Still, 18, has been beating the streets for about two weeks, looking for downtown parking violators.

“His primary focus has been parking enforcement, but he’s learning other duties,” Chief Kal Fuller said.

The local teenager is serving as intern for a few weeks, learning about law enforcement.

“I am considering it as a career,” Still said.

Last summer, Bethany Davis served as the intern enforcing the two-hour parking.

Fuller said interns are trained in laws and ordinances, as well as safety.

Still said he walks around the downtown area, marking the tread of parked vehicles with chalk. Two hours later, he returns, and if a vehicle he’s marked is still present, he can issue a warning.

“If a citation is needed, I can call an officer,” he said.

The emphasis is on education. In a few weeks, recurrent violators or major issues will be addressed via citations, Still said.

There have been positive and negative responses, Still said.

“I’m learning better public relations and gaining insight into the law enforcement world,” he said.

Each day, he has an opportunity to meet people. “They are usually pretty nice,” Still said.

If there is a question he’s unable to address or a communication problem, he said he refers the individual to the Police Department.

“I wear a photo badge, but not everyone recognizes it,” Still said.

“One of the main reasons for the internship is to find out what a career in law enforcement is like,” he said. “Regardless, I feel it’s an invaluable experience.”