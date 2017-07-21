Marcheta Marie Combelic Morasch, 82, passed away in her sleep on Saturday, July 8, 2017, in Vancouver.

She was born July 3, 1935 in Enumclaw. She was the daughter of Robert and Tina Trembly. Marcheta lived and worked at Perry’s Corner Store in Sunnyside for her youngers years with her parents.

She attended the school in Sunnyside.

She married Myron (Mike) Combelic in 1952. Together they had three sons; Robert, Mark(Debra), and Craig (Rose) Combelic.

She worked in real estate for several years.

Marcheta is survived by Don Morasch, sons Robert, Mark, Craig, and ex-husband Myron Combelic.

She is preceded in death by an infant son, Myron Combelic Jr.

Grave side services will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 12, in the Enumclaw Cemetery.