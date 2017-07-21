More than $7 million for public rides

— A regional agency that provides transportation services for special needs residents is getting a financial boost.

And overall, more than $7 million is being allocated under the 2017-19 state Department of Transportation budget for services in Benton, Franklin and Yakima counties.

People for People received $2,509,918 to sustain services for special needs residents and the general public in rural Yakima County communities.

People for People also received two more grants — $125,101 for mobility management services and $519,918 to purchase one medium and five light duty buses. Yakima Transit received two grants for its Yakima-Ellensburg commuter service.

One grant of $435,811 is for sustaining the current service. Another of $41,252 is for expansion of the same service.

Yakima Transit received $284,996 to sustain its service, $152,00 for 20 bus shelters.

The Arc of Tri-Cities received $103,296 for the purchase of two Americans with Disabilities Act compliant vans.

It received $63,360 to sustain its service.

Benton-Franklin Transit received $3,313,812 to sustain is current service. And it received $383,500 for 20 new Vanpool program vans.

The grants allow public-transportation providers to improve services to people with special needs, seniors, veterans and the general public in their communities.

“It is so important that all citizens have the opportunity to remain active and connect with their communities,” Public Transportation Division Director Brian Lagerberg said. “No matter their age, income or physical ability, access to reliable transportation makes that possible.”

Approximately $230 million in state and federal grants was been awarded to more than 80 public transportation agencies across the state.