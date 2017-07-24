Angel Lopez Jr., 48, of Yakima, formerly of Mabton, died July 19, 2017, in Yakima.

He was born Nov. 20, 1968 in Sunnyside.

Funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2017 at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Angel’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.