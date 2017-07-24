Lillyan Fay Carr, 82 of Sunnyside, went to be with her loving Savior on Saturday, July 17, 2017, surrounded by her family.

Lillyan was born on March 17, 1935, in Falcon, Mo., to Thomas Alfred Warren and Alma Lorene (Boggs) Warren Becker.

She attended school in Oakland, Iowa. On April 12, 1952, she married Duane Carr in Carson, Iowa. Lillyan worked as a nurse at Valley Memorial Hospital from 1958 to 1969. She, then, worked for United Telephone from 1969 until 1991.

Lillyan loved fishing, cooking and making quilts, jewelry and assorted crafts. She also enjoyed her bowling league and taking trips to Reno and Legends Casino.

She cherished the time she could spend cooking and camping with her grandkids and great grandkids.

She was a member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Evangelical Church in Sunnyside.

Lillyan is survived by her children Del Carr (Debra), Dana Carr (Nelda), and Trudie Eberle. all of Sunnyside, and Tracy Carr (Nancy) of Selah. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren and one 4-legged great grandpet “Fluffy,” brothers Howard, Harold, Herbert and Homer Warren, one sister Betty June Gale.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane Carr, and parents, Thomas Warren and Lorene Warren Becker.

Memorials can be made to Our Saviour’s Lutheran Evangelical Church in Sunnyside, or to Sunnyside Lower Valley Crisis and Support Services, 600 North Ave. Sunnyside, WA. 98944.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2017, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Evangelical Church, 1106 Taylor St., Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Lillyan’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.