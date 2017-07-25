Collision aftermath

Photo by Ted Escobar
A pickup truck was flipped onto its side and a car sustained front end damage in an 11:15 a.m. collision at Yakima Valley Highway and Scoon Road in Sunnyside yesterday. Sunnyside police attended to the call but did not provide a report by press time.
