Gilberto Gutierrez Jr., 79, went to be with his Heavenly Father on July 17, 2017.

He was born in Rio Grande City, Texas, the son of Juanita (Gonzales) and Gilberto Gutierrez. He was the eldest of four sons, Gilberto Jr., Noe, Isario and Rene Gutierrez.

In 1956, he met and married the love of his life, Maria R. Cantu. They started their family and moved to Washington, where he was a farm worker. They later saved up and bought their own little farm with asparagus and grapes. It was his great joy to have his farm admired by people who passed by and would stop to tell him how nice and clean his fields were.

Gilberto was an avid sports fan. (No interrupting him when he was watching baseball or the Cowboys). He got to see the Cowboys play at Cowboy stadium, which was one of his biggest dreams. Gilbert also enjoyed deer and pheasant hunting with his dog Rusty and camping.

Unbeknownst to most, he was a very talented painter of wildlife and mountain scenes. Gilbert leaves behind his wife of 41 years, Maria R. Gutierrez, sons Rick, Alex and Austin Gutierrez and daughters Rita Gutierrez and Sonia Gutierrez Nowlin, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Noe and son-in-law, Toby Nowlin.

A Private Celebration of Life Service was held at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, WA.

