Local woman unscathed after being shot

— A 24-round shooting here just before midnight Sunday did not injure anyone, although one bullet hit one woman.

The woman, whose name was not disclosed by Grandview Police, said the bullet entered her home through a wall and hit her in the leg without penetrating.

According to Sgt. Kevin Glasenapp, police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Birch St. at 11:37 p.m.

The caller said her home had been struck by gunfire.

While speaking to the caller, an officer was told about the woman in a neighboring house who was struck.

She was treated by paramedics at the scene and released.

Officers found that nearly two dozen bullets were fired at the two homes, and they believed there were two shooters.

“Early on in the investigation, officers gathered that the suspects arrived on foot, shot at the residence, then fled on foot,” Glasenapp said.

Officers tried to track the perpetrators with the help of a K-9 unit, but were unable to locate them.

He added that there is no known motive.

Police said there would be no further information as long as the investigation was active.

Glasnapp said anyone with information on the case should call police at 509-882-2000.

Sunday’s shooting is the third in the city since May 23.

On June 3, police investigated five gunshots being fired in front of Westside Market, 500 Euclid Street. While nobody was injured, a few blocks away a bullet struck an apartment building on Grandridge Road, police said, noting that bullet appears to have come from the incident.

And on May 23, a man was injured in a drive-by shooting in the vicinity of West Fifth Street and Puterbaugh Road.

Both incidents were believed to be gang-related, police said.