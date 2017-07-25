Man breaks into Benton City home, shoots himself

— A man who broke into a home here Saturday, apparently shot himself to death, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call to 510 14TH St., apartment E-2, “Desert Rose Terrace,” for a home invasion, burglary and suicide.



The Sheriff’s Office said the victims reported that Steven Stewart Eggers, 47, broke a living room window and entered the residence.

Eggers then entered the bedroom where both victims had been sleeping and threatened them with a revolver, the victims said.

Eggers fired a round that struck the wall above the headboard of the bed, the Sheriff’s Office said. Then Eggers turned the gun on himself.



According to the Sheriff’s Office, Eggers and the female resident had been involved in a domestic relationship for about a year.

The Benton County Coroner’s Office determined Eggers had died from a single gunshot wound to his head.

The Coroner’s Office transported the body to that office.