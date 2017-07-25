Minnie Mae Brenner, 107, of Sunnyside, died July 22, 2017, in Sunnyside.
She was born Aug. 14, 1909, in Phoenix, Ariz.
A private family service was Monday. Those wishing to sign Minnie’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
