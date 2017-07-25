Rosie Married Wampole, 98, of Sunnyside, died July 26, 2017, in Sunnyside.

She was born March 29, 1919 in Correctonville, Iowa.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. today, Tuesday, July 25, 2017, in Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sunnyside.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 5, 2017, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Grandview.

