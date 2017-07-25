Vargas arrested after chase

— One of the state’s most-wanted criminals was apprehended Friday following a high-speed chase.

Jonathan C. Vargas, 23, was wanted for obstructing law enforcement, attempting to elude law enforcement and possession of a firearm.

According to Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Aaron Wuitschick, Vargas was arrested at about 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 97 and Main Street.

“The Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force had been attempting to locate convicted felon Jonathan C. Vargas,” he said.

Agents with the task force spotted Vargas driving in the area and attempted a traffic stop.

“He began to drive erratically weaving in and out of traffic and driving on the shoulder of the roadway,” Wuitschick said. “He failed to stop and continued to attempt to elude law enforcement for over 10 miles throughout the lower valley at speed of over 100 mph.”

While attempting to get away, Vargas left the roadway and raced through an orchard and into a driveway in the 2000 block of Progressive Road.

“The vehicle collided with trees bordering the residence,” the sergeant said. “The suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot behind the residence where he forced his way into the residence.



“The homeowner had been outside, and there was no one on the inside.”

Wuitschick said the homeowner didn’t know Vargas and directed task force agents as they pursued him behind the home.

Agents surrounded the house and following a one-hour standoff, Vargas surrendered, he said.

Vargas was arrested for his active warrants and booked into the Yakima County Jail.

Vargas is also facing new charges of eluding law enforcement, hit and run, driving while license suspended and residential burglary.

Wuitschick said evidence showed that Vargas had been using a scanner and monitoring police frequencies to assist him in evading capture.

Several agencies participated in the arrest, including the task force, Sheriff’s Office, Yakima SWAT and police, Yakama Tribal police, Washington State Patrol and Wapato police.

Yakima County Fire District No. 5 crews also assisted with the incident.

As of yesterday, 33 people remained on the state’s “most-wanted” list, maintained by the Washington State Patrol.

Four are known to have lived in Eastern Washington and two have lived in the Yakima Valley.

Gregorio Rios-Gonzalez, 36, was last known to be living at 8720 Yost Road, Toppenish.

He is wanted for vehicular homicide in the Sept. 8, 2002, death of a passenger in his vehicle.

Authorities said he had been drinking, ran a stop sign at Lateral and struck another vehicle.

Rigoberto Serrano Martinez, 47, was last known to have lived at 1310 S. Seventh St., Yakima. He too is wanted for vehicular homicide after a passenger in his car died in a drunken driving crash on state Highway 24, troopers said.