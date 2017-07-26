Bids received for airport upgrade

— Bids have come in for the $3.5 million renovation project at the Sunnyside Airport.

City Manager Don Day said the bids will be taken to the city council at its Aug. 11 meeting.

The city planned the project for this summer, but Day noted summer is slipping by. It could be the project would start this summer, take a break during the coldest part of winter and finish in the spring.

Day hasn’t seen the bids. So he doesn’t know if they match up with the funding available. But he’s confident.

“We think we have the money for all of it,” he said.

The project will be done in three phases. The big job will be the rehabilitation of the main runway.

The existing asphalt will be ground down about two inches and be replaced with new asphalt.

The project calls for the addition of a roundabout at the end of the main runway.

Day said this will allow pilots to make a 360-turn to scan the skies before taking off.

The third part of the project is the extension and improvement of the taxiway. That would be a grind and replace job. The taxiway would be extended toward the east.