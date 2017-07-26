0

Foosball, anyone?

Lacey Souza, 9, of Sunnyside, plays foosball yesterday at the Community Center in South Hill Park, 1521 S. First St. The center is open daily throughout the summer, offering sports camps, arts and crafts, games and more.

Photo by Roger Harnack
Lacey Souza, 9, of Sunnyside, plays foosball yesterday at the Community Center in South Hill Park, 1521 S. First St. The center is open daily throughout the summer, offering sports camps, arts and crafts, games and more.

Wednesday, July 26, 2017

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment