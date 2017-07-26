New disorderly conduct law can mean jail

— If you’ve been arrested for disorderly conduct in this community and not been jailed, you may not be so lucky next time.

The City Council voted at its regular meeting Monday to change disorderly conduct from an infraction to a misdemeanor.

City Manager Don Day said all the city could do before was send the miscreant to a judge for a possible fine. With this change the offender can be fined and jailed.

On a lighter note, the council approved a contract with PrimeGov Software to provide agenda management software at City Hall. It will cost $10,000 the first year, Day said. The second year will cost $8,400.

The council approved the city’s 6-year transportation improvement plan. It includes several projects.

The No. 1 priority will be improvements to Sixth Street from North Avenue. to Decatur Avenue.

In addition to reconstructing the roadway, the project would include curbs, gutters, storm drains, sidewalks, landscaping, irrigation, lighting and a traffic signal.

No. 2 on the list is the resurfacing of 1,100 feet of Yakima Valley Highway from Edison Avenue to Lincoln Avenue. That project would include sidewalk ramps that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Third is improvements on Yakima Valley Highway from Ninth to 16th Street. That project would include curbs, gutters, sidewalks, storm drains and a traffic signal at Ninth Street.

Fourth on the priority list is a traffic light at Ninth Street and East Edison Avenue.