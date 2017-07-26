New produce stand, fresh melons

Photo by Julia Hart
Enriqueta Dominguez of Rossy’s Produce on South First Street, accepts a new shipment of yellow watermelon to her produce stand Tuesday. Her stand opened last week at its location near Holy Pies. Dominguez said she’ll be opening a second Sunnyside stand near Burger King on Picard Place Monday.
