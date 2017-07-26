Officers dispatched for shots fired calls

— Law enforcement officers responded to calls of shots fired in three communities overnight Monday and were unable to locate any evidence of the shooters in two related incidents.

Evidence of gunfire in two other incidents was not found upon police investigation.

A report of shots fired was called in to Grandview Police just after 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers responded after a resident said shots were heard in the 1200 block of Rainier Street.

Officers were unable to determine the source of the shots at the time they investigated the incident.

However, another resident called at 6:39 a.m. the same morning, reporting to police that her house in the 1300 block of Rainier Street was shot at during the night.

Sgt. Kevin Glasenapp said officers were able to locate multiple strikes on that house.

“After further investigation, it was determined the victim’s residence was not targeted, and the suspects were likely targeting a pedestrian,” Glasenapp said.

Glasenapp asks for calls from anyone who may have information pertinent to this case.

The Grandview Police Department can be reached at 509-882-2000.

In another area of Yakima County, at about 10 p.m. Monday a resident reported shots fired in rural Zillah on White Road.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said there was nothing to see when deputies arrived at the reported location.

Another incident was reported just before 11:30 p.m. Monday in Granger.

Interim Police Chief Robert Schuster said a Granger police officer was dispatched to the 400 block of “B” Street.

The officer did not locate anyone, nor did he hear any shots being fired.

The officer was already in the area about 45 minutes prior to the call and remained for another 25 minutes after the call with no other reports of shots fired.