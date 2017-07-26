Port seeks area contractors for airport taxiway project

— If you own a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise in the construction field, you may want to call in this morning to a teleconference relating to a runway project at the Prosser Airport.

The Port of Benton is seeking funding for the design project for the relocation of Taxiway A.

John Haakenson, the port’s director of airports and operations, said the port needs to satisfy the Disadvantaged Business Enterprises requirement of the Federal Aviation Administration.

That means the port needs to show in a submission to the FAA’s civil rights department that it has met or tried to meet the requirement of knowing the disadvantaged businesses in the general area so they may be contacted at construction bid time.

This is a requirement for all FFA funded projects, Haakenson said.

The port has set a 3-year goal on the project, but it may or may not be done in that time frame, Haakenson said.

As part of meeting the requirement, an open teleconference will take place 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. today. Interested parties may call in to discuss the proposed 2018-2020 DBE 3-year goal.

Haakenson invites area disadvantaged businesses to call in.

The telephone number for this teleconference is 1-877-366-0711. The participant code is 82074064#.

The intent of the call will be to obtain input from various groups on the methodology of this goal setting and consider any suggestions or changes that may need to be made prior to submission of this goal to the Federal Aviation Administration Civil Rights Department.

A copy of the proposed disadvantaged business goal and the calculations used to determine this goal may be obtained by contacting Kimberly Silvester at ksilvester@jub.com.