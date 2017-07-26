Rosie Marrie Wampole, 98, of Sunnyside, died July 26, 2017 in Sunnyside.

She was born March 29, 1919 in Correctonville, Iowa.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. at Tuesday Aug. 5, 2017 at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sunnyside.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., August 5, 2017 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Grandview.

