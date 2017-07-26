Sunnyside Sharks outpace Neptunes

SUNNYSIDE — Sunnyside swimmers dominated Grandview during a dual meet Monday night.
Here are the results:
Girls 10 & Under 200 LC Meter Medley Relay
1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Garcia, Alianna C 10, Harrington, Devan 9,
Bonzi, Avery 10, VanWieringen, Hailey M 10), 3:38.50. 2, Sunnyside Rotary Swim
Team 'B' (Redick, Ashley M 10, Stroh, Nadia I 10, Schlax, Alex K 10, Gonzalez,
Emma R 10), 3:44.69.
Boys 10 & Under 200 LC Meter Medley Relay
1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'B' (Martin, Tanner T 9, Campos, Kael M 9,
Villanueva, Christopher J 10, Gill, Ty H 10), 3:43.47. --, Sunnyside Rotary
Swim Team 'A' (Mendoza, Mason M 9, Gonzalez, Zaiden L 9, Hernandez, aj 10,
Garcia, Jaithan A 9), DQ.
Girls 11-12 200 LC Meter Medley Relay
1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'B' (Wise, Elizabeth E 11, Colagrossi, Annabelle
T 11, Ruiz, Alondra N 11, Mendoza, Sami Jo J 11), 3:09.90. 2, Sunnyside Rotary
Swim Team 'A' (Alvarez, Anna A 12, Gill, Jess P 12, Kaptein, Syrina D 11,
Valencia, Ady B 12), 3:22.34. 3, Grandview Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Vining, Saige
11, Trevino, Elliana 9, Valenzuela, Bree 9, Van Tress, Alyssa 10), 3:52.70.
Boys 11-12 200 LC Meter Medley Relay
1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'B' (Garcia, D'Angelo A 12, Newhouse, Gage H 11,
Villanueva, EJ J 12, Rodriguez, Ruben X 12), 3:06.92. 2, Grandview Rotary Swim
Team 'A' (Desmarais, Kaden 11, Adamson, Justin 12, Gomez, Juan M 11,
Hernandez, Jordan 12), 3:48.29. --, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Hauver,
Carter j 11, Rivera, Beto 11, Gonzalez, Samuel N 11, Frank, Kaiden D 11), DQ.
Girls 13-14 200 LC Meter Medley Relay
1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Yanez, Eternity L 14, Albrecht, Abby L 14,
Sanchez, Arianna/Rana H 14, Kaptein, Amerie R 14), 2:49.26. 2, Sunnyside
Rotary Swim Team 'B' (Stroh, Cecilia I 13, Bates, Mack J 14, Evans, Kenzie L
14, Duran, Daniella E 13), 3:01.71. 3, Grandview Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Graf,
Adri 13, Grant, Sophie 12, Hollingsworth, Cara 13, Alvarez, Jedida 11),
3:23.66.
Boys 13-14 200 LC Meter Medley Relay
1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Hauver, Cannon g 13, Yanez, Chase E 13,
Oswalt, Benjamin B 13, Villanueva, Austin J 14), 2:45.10. 2, Grandview Rotary
Swim Team 'A' (Smasne, Damian 13, Trevino, Aiden 14, Castaneda, Sebastian 13,
Hernandez, Jordan 12), 3:00.47.
Girls 15-18 200 LC Meter Medley Relay
1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Davis, Allison M 16, Newhouse, Brielle or
Brie L 16, Bunch, Kylah D 16, Gardner, Morgan R 17), 2:42.59. 2, Sunnyside
Rotary Swim Team 'B' (Stanton, Erin R 17, Rodriguez, Arizona P 15, Calderon,
Clarisa 15, Broersma, Emily 16), 2:52.75.
Boys 15-18 200 LC Meter Medley Relay
1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Rodriguez, Carlo V 17, Gallagher, Patrick
15, Oswalt, Gabriel T 15, Perez, Taran R 18), 2:39.25.
Girls 8 & Under 50 LC Meter Butterfly
1, Phaengpha, Aniela O, GRST, 1:21.43. 2, Suarez, Aniah, GRST, 1:33.37. 3,
Garcia, Emmi A, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:39.96. 4, Rodriguez, Daisha, GRST,
1:47.04. --, Adamson, Brianne, GRST, DQ. --, Wise, Kennedy L, Sunnyside
Sharks, DQ. --, Bonzi, Devyn, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Castaneda, Abby, GRST,
DQ.
Boys 8 & Under 50 LC Meter Butterfly
1, Anderson, Ian, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:11.33. 2, Curfman, RJ, Sunnyside Sharks,
1:19.85. 3, Garcia, Cristian J, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:26.60. 4, Wise, Noah J,
Sunnyside Sharks, 1:30.75. 5, Kaptein, Jayden M, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:52.14. 6,
Graf, Dutch, GRST, 1:57.71. 7, Michel, Aadan, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:59.10. 8,
Greer, Nash S, Sunnyside Sharks, 2:12.13. 9, Stroh, Gregory A, Sunnyside
Sharks, 2:19.25. --, Valenzuela, Landon, GRST, DQ. --, Haslam, Azariah, GRST,
DQ. --, Greer, Benson A, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Campos, Kaleb M, Sunnyside
Sharks, DQ. --, Newhouse, Max M, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Hauver, Blake a,
Sunnyside Sharks, DQ.
Girls 9-10 50 LC Meter Butterfly
1, Bonzi, Avery, Sunnyside Sharks, 45.91. 2, Van Tress, Alyssa, GRST, 46.50.
3, Schlax, Alex K, Sunnyside Sharks, 52.81. 4, Trevino, Elliana, GRST, 54.32.
5, Garcia, Alianna C, Sunnyside Sharks, 56.43. 6, Stroh, Nadia I, Sunnyside
Sharks, 58.41. 7, Gonzalez, Emma R, Sunnyside Sharks, 58.91. 8, Valenzuela,
Bree, GRST, 1:01.31. 9, VanWieringen, Hailey M, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:02.69. 10,
Curfman, TylerAnn A, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:04.03. 11, Harrington, Devan,
Sunnyside Sharks, 1:04.30. 12, Redick, Ashley M, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:09.92.
13, Wise, Sariah C, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:11.75. 14, Padgham, Marliese, GRST,
1:13.39. 15, Newhouse, Ava M, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:17.19. 16, Cisneros,
RoxxAnn, GRST, 1:22.59. 17, Mendoza, Bella, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:24.36. 18,
Longoria, Brisa, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:37.40. --, Simmons, Madi B, Sunnyside
Sharks, DQ. --, Moyer, Ada L, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Cortez, Mia E, GRST,
DQ.
Boys 9-10 50 LC Meter Butterfly
1, Villanueva, Christopher J, Sunnyside Sharks, 46.09. 2, Cortez, Luke, GRST,
53.54. 3, Campos, Kael M, Sunnyside Sharks, 55.97. 4, Garcia, Jaithan A,
Sunnyside Sharks, 1:09.36. 5, Gill, Ty H, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:09.85. 6,
Hernandez, aj, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:17.73. 7, Gonzalez, Zaiden L, Sunnyside
Sharks, 1:21.28. 8, Mendoza, Mason M, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:21.99. 9, Martin,
Tanner T, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:22.27. --, Colagrossi, Anthony J, Sunnyside
Sharks, DQ.
Girls 11-12 50 LC Meter Butterfly
1, Alvarez, Jedida, GRST, 43.09. 2, Gill, Jess P, Sunnyside Sharks, 47.83. 3,
Colagrossi, Annabelle T, Sunnyside Sharks, 49.91. 4, Grant, Sophie, GRST,
50.49. 5, Kaptein, Syrina D, Sunnyside Sharks, 56.50. 6, Guillen, Giselle A,
Sunnyside Sharks, 57.04. 7, Ruiz, Alondra N, Sunnyside Sharks, 57.17. 8,
Cortez, Daisy, Sunnyside Sharks, 57.51. 9, Wise, Elizabeth E, Sunnyside
Sharks, 57.82. 10, Hernandez, Yazlyn C, Sunnyside Sharks, 59.13. 11, Alvarez,
Anna A, Sunnyside Sharks, 59.99. 12, Valencia, Ady B, Sunnyside Sharks,
1:02.89. 13, Vining, Saige, GRST, 1:15.01. 14, Mendoza, Sami Jo J, Sunnyside
Sharks, 1:58.19.
Boys 11-12 50 LC Meter Butterfly
1, Hernandez, Jordan, GRST, 47.91. 2, Villanueva, EJ J, Sunnyside Sharks,
48.72. 3, Garcia, D'Angelo A, Sunnyside Sharks, 50.61. 4, Newhouse, Gage H,
Sunnyside Sharks, 52.97. 5, Rivera, Beto, Sunnyside Sharks, 54.16. 6,
Desmarais, Kaden, GRST, 54.47. 7, Adamson, Justin, GRST, 56.75. 8,
Hollingsworth, Andrew, GRST, 57.12. 9, Gomez, Juan M, GRST, 57.22. 10, Frank,
Kaiden D, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:00.12. 11, Gonzalez, Samuel N, Sunnyside Sharks,
1:02.44. 12, Hauver, Carter j, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:07.13. 13, Clough, Kyle,
Sunnyside Sharks, 1:09.46. 14, Wise, Elijah M, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:14.31. 15,
Maltos, Stephen M, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:24.07. 16, Campuzano, Nathan m,
Sunnyside Sharks, 1:30.68.
Girls 13-14 50 LC Meter Butterfly
1, Sanchez, Arianna/Rana H, Sunnyside Sharks, 38.47. 2, Albrecht, Abby L,
Sunnyside Sharks, 44.80. 3, Duran, Daniella E, Sunnyside Sharks, 44.88. 4,
Yanez, Eternity L, Sunnyside Sharks, 45.00. 5, Kaptein, Amerie R, Sunnyside
Sharks, 45.08. 6, Evans, Kenzie L, Sunnyside Sharks, 46.79. 7, Anderson,
Aline, Sunnyside Sharks, 47.07. 8, Graf, Adri, GRST, 49.15. 9, Stroh, Cecilia
I, Sunnyside Sharks, 49.16. 10, Longoria, Luna, Sunnyside Sharks, 53.60. 11,
Hollingsworth, Cara, GRST, 1:06.71.
Boys 13-14 50 LC Meter Butterfly
1, Villanueva, Austin J, Sunnyside Sharks, 35.44. 2, Oswalt, Benjamin B,
Sunnyside Sharks, 35.69. 3, Castaneda, Sebastian, GRST, 39.83. 4, Smasne,
Damian, GRST, 40.25. 5, Trevino, Aiden, GRST, 40.59. 6, Michel, Michael,
Sunnyside Sharks, 44.51. 7, Weaver, Reid A, Sunnyside Sharks, 44.83. 8,
Hauver, Cannon g, Sunnyside Sharks, 45.59. 9, Gill, Chandler D, Sunnyside
Sharks, 58.78.
Girls 15-16 50 LC Meter Butterfly
1, Newhouse, Brielle or Brie L, Sunnyside Sharks, 38.64. 2, Bunch, Kylah D,
Sunnyside Sharks, 38.68. 3, Calderon, Clarisa, Sunnyside Sharks, 41.91. 4,
Broersma, Emily, Sunnyside Sharks, 43.38. 5, Rodriguez, Arizona P, Sunnyside
Sharks, 48.03. 6, Mendoza, Mercedes, GRST, 49.48.
Boys 15-16 50 LC Meter Butterfly
1, Dawson, Tad, GRST, 40.58. 2, Cortez, Nicolas, GRST, 41.75. --, Lepe, Alec,
GRST, DQ.
Girls 17-18 50 LC Meter Butterfly
1, Pena, Felicia, GRST, 44.27. 2, Grant, Jaelei, GRST, 44.55. 3, Anderson,
Lia, Sunnyside Sharks, 45.71. 4, Gardner, Morgan R, Sunnyside Sharks, 51.43.
Boys 17-18 50 LC Meter Butterfly
1, Valenzuela, Tavian, GRST, 32.46. 2, Rodriguez, Carlo V, Sunnyside Sharks,
38.47. 3, Lakins, Westly, GRST, 41.72. 4, Flores, Jonathan, GRST, 45.57. 5,
Perez, Taran R, Sunnyside Sharks, 52.31.
Girls 8 & Under 50 LC Meter Breaststroke
1, Bonzi, Devyn, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:16.29. 2, Phaengpha, Aniela O, GRST,
1:22.27. 3, Adamson, Brianne, GRST, 1:29.89. 4, Suarez, Aniah, GRST, 1:33.76.
5, Van Tress, Addison, GRST, 1:46.87. 6, Wise, Kennedy L, Sunnyside Sharks,
2:04.44. --, Rodriguez, Daisha, GRST, DQ. --, Garcia, Emmi A, Sunnyside
Sharks, DQ. --, Castaneda, Abby, GRST, DQ.
Boys 8 & Under 50 LC Meter Breaststroke
1, Anderson, Ian, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:06.55. 2, Graf, Dutch, GRST, 1:09.45. 3,
Valenzuela, Landon, GRST, 1:11.67. 4, Newhouse, Max M, Sunnyside Sharks,
1:22.17. 5, Curfman, RJ, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:22.50. 6, Wise, Joshua A,
Sunnyside Sharks, 1:29.50. 7, Haslam, Azariah, GRST, 1:32.96. 8, Michel,
Aadan, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:40.50. 9, Kaptein, Jayden M, Sunnyside Sharks,
1:41.08. --, Stroh, Gregory A, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Wise, Noah J,
Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Garcia, Cristian J, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Greer,
Benson A, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Campos, Kaleb M, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --,
Hauver, Blake a, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Greer, Nash S, Sunnyside Sharks,
DQ.
Girls 9-10 50 LC Meter Breaststroke
1, Van Tress, Alyssa, GRST, 52.58. 2, Harrington, Devan, Sunnyside Sharks,
58.28. 3, Trevino, Elliana, GRST, 58.85. 4, Bonzi, Avery, Sunnyside Sharks,
1:00.27. 5, Valenzuela, Bree, GRST, 1:01.23. 6, Schlax, Alex K, Sunnyside
Sharks, 1:01.72. 7, Gonzalez, Emma R, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:02.52. 8, Redick,
Ashley M, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:04.24. 9, VanWieringen, Hailey M, Sunnyside
Sharks, 1:04.57. 10, Curfman, TylerAnn A, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:04.93. 11,
Garcia, Alianna C, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:09.49. 12, Moyer, Ada L, Sunnyside
Sharks, 1:18.81. 13, Padgham, Marliese, GRST, 1:26.07. 14, Mendoza, Bella,
Sunnyside Sharks, 1:34.34. 15, Simmons, Madi B, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:35.07. 16,
Longoria, Brisa, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:36.57. 17, Cortez, Mia E, GRST, 1:44.51.
--, Newhouse, Ava M, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Stroh, Nadia I, Sunnyside
Sharks, DQ. --, Cisneros, RoxxAnn, GRST, DQ. --, Wise, Sariah C, Sunnyside
Sharks, DQ.
Boys 9-10 50 LC Meter Breaststroke
1, Cortez, Luke, GRST, 51.23. 2, Villanueva, Christopher J, Sunnyside Sharks,
51.54. 3, Campos, Kael M, Sunnyside Sharks, 58.72. 4, Garcia, Jaithan A,
Sunnyside Sharks, 1:14.31. 5, Gonzalez, Zaiden L, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:15.53.
6, Martin, Tanner T, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:15.62. 7, Gill, Ty H, Sunnyside
Sharks, 1:16.24. 8, Colagrossi, Anthony J, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:24.41. --,
Hernandez, aj, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Mendoza, Mason M, Sunnyside Sharks,
DQ.
Girls 11-12 50 LC Meter Breaststroke
1, Gill, Jess P, Sunnyside Sharks, 47.16. 2, Alvarez, Jedida, GRST, 50.94. 3,
Ruiz, Alondra N, Sunnyside Sharks, 51.96. 4, Colagrossi, Annabelle T,
Sunnyside Sharks, 54.53. 5, Kaptein, Syrina D, Sunnyside Sharks, 56.29. 6,
Mendoza, Sami Jo J, Sunnyside Sharks, 56.83. 7, Grant, Sophie, GRST, 57.40. 8,
Wise, Elizabeth E, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:00.88. 9, Hernandez, Yazlyn C,
Sunnyside Sharks, 1:01.85. 10, Valencia, Ady B, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:01.97. 11,
Alvarez, Anna A, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:04.69. 12, Guillen, Giselle A, Sunnyside
Sharks, 1:05.58. 13, Cortez, Daisy, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:06.75. 14, Vining,
Saige, GRST, 1:09.06.
Boys 11-12 50 LC Meter Breaststroke
1, Villanueva, EJ J, Sunnyside Sharks, 47.50. 2, Rodriguez, Ruben X, Sunnyside
Sharks, 53.09. 3, Gonzalez, Samuel N, Sunnyside Sharks, 53.45. 4, Garcia,
D'Angelo A, Sunnyside Sharks, 53.59. 5, Hernandez, Jordan, GRST, 53.99. 6,
Newhouse, Gage H, Sunnyside Sharks, 54.07. 7, Adamson, Justin, GRST, 55.98. 8,
Desmarais, Kaden, GRST, 57.28. 9, Maltos, Stephen M, Sunnyside Sharks,
1:01.53. 10, Frank, Kaiden D, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:02.16. 11, Rivera, Beto,
Sunnyside Sharks, 1:02.50. 12, Clough, Kyle, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:04.49. 13,
Gomez, Juan M, GRST, 1:12.24. 14, Wise, Elijah M, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:18.37.
15, Hauver, Carter j, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:20.40. --, Hollingsworth, Andrew,
GRST, DQ.
Girls 13-14 50 LC Meter Breaststroke
1, Sanchez, Arianna/Rana H, Sunnyside Sharks, 47.01. 2, Albrecht, Abby L,
Sunnyside Sharks, 48.26. 3, Bates, Mack J, Sunnyside Sharks, 50.07. 4,
Kaptein, Amerie R, Sunnyside Sharks, 51.30. 5, Graf, Adri, GRST, 52.40. 6,
Anderson, Aline, Sunnyside Sharks, 53.40. 7, Longoria, Luna, Sunnyside Sharks,
1:03.00. 8, Stroh, Cecilia I, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:03.86. --, Hollingsworth,
Cara, GRST, DQ. --, Evans, Kenzie L, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ.
Boys 13-14 50 LC Meter Breaststroke
1, Villanueva, Austin J, Sunnyside Sharks, 44.29. 2, Hauver, Cannon g,
Sunnyside Sharks, 46.06. 3, Oswalt, Benjamin B, Sunnyside Sharks, 46.42. 4,
Castaneda, Sebastian, GRST, 48.03. 5, Smasne, Damian, GRST, 49.13. 6, Yanez,
Chase E, Sunnyside Sharks, 51.90. 7, Weaver, Reid A, Sunnyside Sharks, 53.06.
8, Trevino, Aiden, GRST, 54.30. --, Michel, Michael, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --,
Gill, Chandler D, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ.
Girls 15-16 50 LC Meter Breaststroke
1, Newhouse, Brielle or Brie L, Sunnyside Sharks, 42.30. 2, Davis, Allison M,
Sunnyside Sharks, 45.22. 3, Rodriguez, Arizona P, Sunnyside Sharks, 48.09. 4,
Broersma, Emily, Sunnyside Sharks, 48.13. 5, Mendoza, Mercedes, GRST, 52.52.
6, Calderon, Clarisa, Sunnyside Sharks, 54.93. 7, Campos, Lala D, Sunnyside
Sharks, 55.52.
Boys 15-16 50 LC Meter Breaststroke
1, Cortez, Nicolas, GRST, 38.46. 2, Oswalt, Gabriel T, Sunnyside Sharks,
45.44. 2, Gallagher, Patrick, Sunnyside Sharks, 45.44. 4, Dawson, Tad, GRST,
47.43. --, Lepe, Alec, GRST, DQ. --, Michel, Julian, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ.
Girls 17-18 50 LC Meter Breaststroke
1, Grant, Jaelei, GRST, 48.33. 2, Gardner, Morgan R, Sunnyside Sharks, 48.68.
3, Anderson, Lia, Sunnyside Sharks, 52.93. 4, Pena, Felicia, GRST, 53.69. 5,
Stanton, Erin R, Sunnyside Sharks, 57.73.
Boys 17-18 50 LC Meter Breaststroke
1, Valenzuela, Tavian, GRST, 33.82. 2, Lakins, Westly, GRST, 45.06. 3, Perez,
Taran R, Sunnyside Sharks, 50.37. --, Flores, Jonathan, GRST, DQ.
Girls 8 & Under 50 LC Meter Backstroke
1, Castaneda, Abby, GRST, 1:05.63. 2, Bonzi, Devyn, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:15.40.
3, Phaengpha, Aniela O, GRST, 1:16.19. 4, Suarez, Aniah, GRST, 1:20.43. 5,
Wise, Kennedy L, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:25.53. 6, Rodriguez, Daisha, GRST,
1:37.63. 7, Garcia, Emmi A, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:39.01.
Boys 8 & Under 50 LC Meter Backstroke
1, Valenzuela, Landon, GRST, 1:03.87. 2, Anderson, Ian, Sunnyside Sharks,
1:05.70. 3, Kaptein, Jayden M, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:15.57. 4, Wise, Noah J,
Sunnyside Sharks, 1:18.76. 5, Curfman, RJ, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:19.69. 6,
Greer, Benson A, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:25.17. 7, Newhouse, Max M, Sunnyside
Sharks, 1:32.14. 8, Hauver, Blake a, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:33.01. 9, Michel,
Aadan, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:39.65. 10, Graf, Dutch, GRST, 1:45.29. 11, Haslam,
Azariah, GRST, 1:58.75. 12, Stroh, Gregory A, Sunnyside Sharks, 2:43.19.
Girls 9-10 50 LC Meter Backstroke
1, Van Tress, Alyssa, GRST, 51.55. 2, Bonzi, Avery, Sunnyside Sharks, 54.06.
3, Stroh, Nadia I, Sunnyside Sharks, 54.93. 4, Garcia, Alianna C, Sunnyside
Sharks, 55.20. 5, Curfman, TylerAnn A, Sunnyside Sharks, 57.76. 6, Redick,
Ashley M, Sunnyside Sharks, 59.43. 7, VanWieringen, Hailey M, Sunnyside
Sharks, 1:00.58. 8, Trevino, Elliana, GRST, 1:03.13. 9, Moyer, Ada L,
Sunnyside Sharks, 1:03.36. 10, Harrington, Devan, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:05.09.
11, Schlax, Alex K, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:05.94. 12, Valenzuela, Bree, GRST,
1:10.68. 13, Wise, Sariah C, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:11.50. 14, Newhouse, Ava M,
Sunnyside Sharks, 1:12.05. 15, Mendoza, Bella, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:14.78. 16,
Gonzalez, Emma R, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:14.97. 17, Padgham, Marliese, GRST,
1:18.23. 18, Simmons, Madi B, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:18.48. 19, Longoria, Brisa,
Sunnyside Sharks, 1:24.69. 20, Cortez, Mia E, GRST, 1:33.34. 21, Cisneros,
RoxxAnn, GRST, 1:37.98.
Boys 9-10 50 LC Meter Backstroke
1, Villanueva, Christopher J, Sunnyside Sharks, 51.15. 2, Cortez, Luke, GRST,
57.13. 3, Hernandez, aj, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:02.75. 4, Campos, Kael M,
Sunnyside Sharks, 1:04.27. 5, Martin, Tanner T, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:06.75. 6,
Gill, Ty H, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:12.58. 7, Garcia, Jaithan A, Sunnyside Sharks,
1:13.09. 8, Gonzalez, Zaiden L, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:27.65. 9, Mendoza, Mason
M, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:32.77. 10, Colagrossi, Anthony J, Sunnyside Sharks,
1:38.25.
Girls 11-12 50 LC Meter Backstroke
1, Alvarez, Anna A, Sunnyside Sharks, 46.58. 2, Alvarez, Jedida, GRST, 46.96.
3, Valencia, Ady B, Sunnyside Sharks, 50.07. 4, Ruiz, Alondra N, Sunnyside
Sharks, 52.73. 5, Mendoza, Sami Jo J, Sunnyside Sharks, 53.37. 6, Wise,
Elizabeth E, Sunnyside Sharks, 54.59. 7, Kaptein, Syrina D, Sunnyside Sharks,
54.89. 8, Gill, Jess P, Sunnyside Sharks, 55.30. 9, Colagrossi, Annabelle T,
Sunnyside Sharks, 56.49. 10, Hernandez, Yazlyn C, Sunnyside Sharks, 59.39. 11,
Grant, Sophie, GRST, 1:00.12. 12, Vining, Saige, GRST, 1:12.33.
Boys 11-12 50 LC Meter Backstroke
1, Rodriguez, Ruben X, Sunnyside Sharks, 48.54. 2, Rivera, Beto, Sunnyside
Sharks, 50.36. 3, Villanueva, EJ J, Sunnyside Sharks, 51.23. 4, Garcia,
D'Angelo A, Sunnyside Sharks, 52.44. 5, Newhouse, Gage H, Sunnyside Sharks,
54.63. 6, Gomez, Juan M, GRST, 55.29. 7, Desmarais, Kaden, GRST, 56.65. 8,
Hernandez, Jordan, GRST, 57.05. 9, Clough, Kyle, Sunnyside Sharks, 59.82. 10,
Hauver, Carter j, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:03.54. 11, Maltos, Stephen M, Sunnyside
Sharks, 1:04.76. 12, Adamson, Justin, GRST, 1:05.18. 13, Frank, Kaiden D,
Sunnyside Sharks, 1:06.37. 14, Hollingsworth, Andrew, GRST, 1:08.91. 15, Wise,
Elijah M, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:10.03. 16, Campuzano, Nathan m, Sunnyside
Sharks, 1:20.50. 17, Gonzalez, Samuel N, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:21.60.
Girls 13-14 50 LC Meter Backstroke
1, Sanchez, Arianna/Rana H, Sunnyside Sharks, 43.23. 2, Kaptein, Amerie R,
Sunnyside Sharks, 45.73. 3, Longoria, Luna, Sunnyside Sharks, 45.75. 3, Yanez,
Eternity L, Sunnyside Sharks, 45.75. 5, Duran, Daniella E, Sunnyside Sharks,
45.91. 6, Evans, Kenzie L, Sunnyside Sharks, 47.41. 7, Anderson, Aline,
Sunnyside Sharks, 50.64. 8, Stroh, Cecilia I, Sunnyside Sharks, 50.81. 9,
Bates, Mack J, Sunnyside Sharks, 51.91. 10, Graf, Adri, GRST, 56.25. 11,
Hollingsworth, Cara, GRST, 1:07.23.
Boys 13-14 50 LC Meter Backstroke
1, Oswalt, Benjamin B, Sunnyside Sharks, 42.60. 2, Smasne, Damian, GRST,
44.95. 3, Villanueva, Austin J, Sunnyside Sharks, 45.48. 4, Trevino, Aiden,
GRST, 46.90. 5, Hauver, Cannon g, Sunnyside Sharks, 47.57. 6, Castaneda,
Sebastian, GRST, 49.45. 7, Michel, Michael, Sunnyside Sharks, 52.73. 8,
Weaver, Reid A, Sunnyside Sharks, 58.22. 9, Gill, Chandler D, Sunnyside
Sharks, 1:04.81.
Girls 15-16 50 LC Meter Backstroke
1, Bunch, Kylah D, Sunnyside Sharks, 40.00. 2, Newhouse, Brielle or Brie L,
Sunnyside Sharks, 42.61. 3, Broersma, Emily, Sunnyside Sharks, 45.44. 4,
Calderon, Clarisa, Sunnyside Sharks, 47.18. 5, Rodriguez, Arizona P, Sunnyside
Sharks, 50.62. 6, Mendoza, Mercedes, GRST, 50.86. 7, Campos, Lala D, Sunnyside
Sharks, 51.25. 8, Davis, Allison M, Sunnyside Sharks, 54.10.
Boys 15-16 50 LC Meter Backstroke
1, Oswalt, Gabriel T, Sunnyside Sharks, 41.28. 2, Cortez, Nicolas, GRST,
41.32. 3, Dawson, Tad, GRST, 44.56. 4, Michel, Julian, Sunnyside Sharks,
48.26. 5, Lepe, Alec, GRST, 1:01.34.
Girls 17-18 50 LC Meter Backstroke
1, Stanton, Erin R, Sunnyside Sharks, 46.33. 2, Pena, Felicia, GRST, 47.06. 3,
Gardner, Morgan R, Sunnyside Sharks, 52.24. 4, Grant, Jaelei, GRST, 53.09.
Boys 17-18 50 LC Meter Backstroke
1, Valenzuela, Tavian, GRST, 38.75. 2, Perez, Taran R, Sunnyside Sharks,
41.98. 3, Rodriguez, Carlo V, Sunnyside Sharks, 42.12. 4, Lakins, Westly,
GRST, 42.67. 5, Flores, Jonathan, GRST, 47.87.
Girls 8 & Under 50 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Bonzi, Devyn, Sunnyside Sharks, 55.28. 2, Phaengpha, Aniela O, GRST, 57.41.
3, Suarez, Aniah, GRST, 1:15.53. 4, Castaneda, Abby, GRST, 1:17.37. 5,
Adamson, Brianne, GRST, 1:18.02. 6, Garcia, Emmi A, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:23.22.
7, Van Tress, Addison, GRST, 1:23.60. 8, Wise, Kennedy L, Sunnyside Sharks,
1:42.43. 9, Rodriguez, Daisha, GRST, 1:43.81.
Boys 8 & Under 50 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Anderson, Ian, Sunnyside Sharks, 52.41. 2, Greer, Benson A, Sunnyside
Sharks, 53.63. 3, Valenzuela, Landon, GRST, 54.29. 4, Curfman, RJ, Sunnyside
Sharks, 1:06.09. 5, Newhouse, Max M, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:10.46. 6, Hauver,
Blake a, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:15.76. 7, Kaptein, Jayden M, Sunnyside Sharks,
1:19.20. 8, Haslam, Azariah, GRST, 1:25.91. 9, Garcia, Cristian J, Sunnyside
Sharks, 1:27.94. 10, Wise, Joshua A, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:28.90. 11, Michel,
Aadan, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:29.86. 12, Wise, Noah J, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:32.42.
13, Graf, Dutch, GRST, 1:32.73. 14, Campos, Kaleb M, Sunnyside Sharks,
1:34.28. 15, Greer, Nash S, Sunnyside Sharks, 2:01.35. 16, Stroh, Gregory A,
Sunnyside Sharks, 2:01.42.
Girls 9-10 50 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Bonzi, Avery, Sunnyside Sharks, 37.41. 2, Van Tress, Alyssa, GRST, 41.00.
3, Stroh, Nadia I, Sunnyside Sharks, 45.46. 4, Harrington, Devan, Sunnyside
Sharks, 46.24. 5, Schlax, Alex K, Sunnyside Sharks, 46.88. 6, Garcia, Alianna
C, Sunnyside Sharks, 46.91. 7, Gonzalez, Emma R, Sunnyside Sharks, 46.94. 8,
VanWieringen, Hailey M, Sunnyside Sharks, 48.29. 9, Trevino, Elliana, GRST,
48.62. 10, Redick, Ashley M, Sunnyside Sharks, 51.73. 11, Curfman, TylerAnn A,
Sunnyside Sharks, 53.80. 12, Valenzuela, Bree, GRST, 54.43. 13, Moyer, Ada L,
Sunnyside Sharks, 55.42. 14, Newhouse, Ava M, Sunnyside Sharks, 58.64. 15,
Mendoza, Bella, Sunnyside Sharks, 59.33. 16, Wise, Sariah C, Sunnyside Sharks,
1:01.78. 17, Simmons, Madi B, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:03.22. 18, Padgham,
Marliese, GRST, 1:09.63. 19, Cisneros, RoxxAnn, GRST, 1:16.03. 20, Cortez, Mia
E, GRST, 1:16.06. 21, Longoria, Brisa, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:18.18.
Boys 9-10 50 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Villanueva, Christopher J, Sunnyside Sharks, 40.17. 2, Cortez, Luke, GRST,
42.25. 3, Campos, Kael M, Sunnyside Sharks, 42.42. 4, Hernandez, aj, Sunnyside
Sharks, 56.03. 5, Gill, Ty H, Sunnyside Sharks, 57.06. 6, Martin, Tanner T,
Sunnyside Sharks, 59.17. 7, Gonzalez, Zaiden L, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:01.07. 8,
Garcia, Jaithan A, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:01.79. 9, Mendoza, Mason M, Sunnyside
Sharks, 1:02.45. 10, Colagrossi, Anthony J, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:15.16.
Girls 11-12 50 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Alvarez, Jedida, GRST, 37.69. 2, Gill, Jess P, Sunnyside Sharks, 39.94. 3,
Alvarez, Anna A, Sunnyside Sharks, 41.06. 4, Mendoza, Sami Jo J, Sunnyside
Sharks, 41.49. 5, Valencia, Ady B, Sunnyside Sharks, 41.94. 6, Colagrossi,
Annabelle T, Sunnyside Sharks, 43.56. 7, Grant, Sophie, GRST, 43.99. 8, Ruiz,
Alondra N, Sunnyside Sharks, 44.80. 9, Wise, Elizabeth E, Sunnyside Sharks,
44.81. 10, Guillen, Giselle A, Sunnyside Sharks, 45.47. 11, Hernandez, Yazlyn
C, Sunnyside Sharks, 47.73. 12, Cortez, Daisy, Sunnyside Sharks, 48.30. 13,
Vining, Saige, GRST, 56.99. 14, Kaptein, Syrina D, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:47.01.
Boys 11-12 50 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Rodriguez, Ruben X, Sunnyside Sharks, 35.48. 2, Villanueva, EJ J, Sunnyside
Sharks, 35.59. 3, Hernandez, Jordan, GRST, 37.60. 4, Newhouse, Gage H,
Sunnyside Sharks, 40.88. 5, Garcia, D'Angelo A, Sunnyside Sharks, 41.06. 6,
Rivera, Beto, Sunnyside Sharks, 41.56. 7, Desmarais, Kaden, GRST, 42.45. 8,
Adamson, Justin, GRST, 43.13. 9, Frank, Kaiden D, Sunnyside Sharks, 43.27. 10,
Hauver, Carter j, Sunnyside Sharks, 45.43. 11, Gomez, Juan M, GRST, 46.57. 12,
Clough, Kyle, Sunnyside Sharks, 47.47. 13, Gonzalez, Samuel N, Sunnyside
Sharks, 49.03. 14, Hollingsworth, Andrew, GRST, 51.82. 15, Wise, Elijah M,
Sunnyside Sharks, 55.37. 16, Maltos, Stephen M, Sunnyside Sharks, 56.01. 17,
Campuzano, Nathan m, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:01.01.
Girls 13-14 50 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Sanchez, Arianna/Rana H, Sunnyside Sharks, 35.39. 2, Kaptein, Amerie R,
Sunnyside Sharks, 37.58. 3, Albrecht, Abby L, Sunnyside Sharks, 38.03. 4,
Yanez, Eternity L, Sunnyside Sharks, 39.39. 5, Duran, Daniella E, Sunnyside
Sharks, 40.44. 6, Bates, Mack J, Sunnyside Sharks, 40.70. 7, Longoria, Luna,
Sunnyside Sharks, 42.53. 8, Graf, Adri, GRST, 42.63. 9, Stroh, Cecilia I,
Sunnyside Sharks, 43.98. 10, Hollingsworth, Cara, GRST, 56.29.
Boys 13-14 50 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Villanueva, Austin J, Sunnyside Sharks, 32.43. 2, Smasne, Damian, GRST,
34.25. 3, Oswalt, Benjamin B, Sunnyside Sharks, 34.26. 4, Castaneda,
Sebastian, GRST, 34.27. 5, Hauver, Cannon g, Sunnyside Sharks, 36.25. 6,
Trevino, Aiden, GRST, 37.77. 7, Yanez, Chase E, Sunnyside Sharks, 38.09. 8,
Michel, Michael, Sunnyside Sharks, 41.98. 9, Weaver, Reid A, Sunnyside Sharks,
42.28. 10, Gill, Chandler D, Sunnyside Sharks, 43.69.
Girls 15-16 50 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Davis, Allison M, Sunnyside Sharks, 33.33. 2, Broersma, Emily, Sunnyside
Sharks, 33.50. 3, Newhouse, Brielle or Brie L, Sunnyside Sharks, 33.57. 4,
Bunch, Kylah D, Sunnyside Sharks, 37.10. 5, Calderon, Clarisa, Sunnyside
Sharks, 37.22. 6, Rodriguez, Arizona P, Sunnyside Sharks, 39.86. 7, Mendoza,
Mercedes, GRST, 41.54. 8, Campos, Lala D, Sunnyside Sharks, 41.87.
Boys 15-16 50 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Gallagher, Patrick, Sunnyside Sharks, 31.46. 2, Cortez, Nicolas, GRST,
32.40. 3, Oswalt, Gabriel T, Sunnyside Sharks, 33.03. 4, Dawson, Tad, GRST,
37.12. 5, Michel, Julian, Sunnyside Sharks, 38.60. 6, Lepe, Alec, GRST, 39.72.
Girls 17-18 50 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Gardner, Morgan R, Sunnyside Sharks, 35.69. 2, Pena, Felicia, GRST, 37.59.
3, Grant, Jaelei, GRST, 37.93. 4, Anderson, Lia, Sunnyside Sharks, 40.84. 5,
Stanton, Erin R, Sunnyside Sharks, 41.53.
Boys 17-18 50 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Valenzuela, Tavian, GRST, 28.17. 2, Perez, Taran R, Sunnyside Sharks,
32.37. 3, Rodriguez, Carlo V, Sunnyside Sharks, 32.41. 4, Lakins, Westly,
GRST, 33.71. 5, Flores, Jonathan, GRST, 38.04.
Girls 10 & Under 200 LC Meter Freestyle Relay
1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'A' (VanWieringen, Hailey M 10, Harrington,
Devan 9, Stroh, Nadia I 10, Bonzi, Avery 10), 3:07.33. 2, Sunnyside Rotary
Swim Team 'B' (Gonzalez, Emma R 10, Redick, Ashley M 10, Newhouse, Ava M 9,
Schlax, Alex K 10), 3:38.12.
Boys 10 & Under 200 LC Meter Freestyle Relay
1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Campos, Kael M 9, Hernandez, aj 10, Gill,
Ty H 10, Villanueva, Christopher J 10), 3:14.81. 2, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team
'B' (Mendoza, Mason M 9, Gonzalez, Zaiden L 9, Garcia, Jaithan A 9, Martin,
Tanner T 9), 4:27.93.
Girls 11-12 200 LC Meter Freestyle Relay
1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Alvarez, Anna A 12, Mendoza, Sami Jo J 11,
Valencia, Ady B 12, Gill, Jess P 12), 2:45.41. 2, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team
'B' (Guillen, Giselle A 12, Kaptein, Syrina D 11, Cortez, Daisy 12,
Colagrossi, Annabelle T 11), 3:07.73. 3, Grandview Rotary Swim Team 'A'
(Vining, Saige 11, Trevino, Elliana 9, Valenzuela, Bree 9, Van Tress, Addison
7), 3:23.73.
Boys 11-12 200 LC Meter Freestyle Relay
1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Rodriguez, Ruben X 12, Garcia, D'Angelo A
12, Newhouse, Gage H 11, Villanueva, EJ J 12), 2:39.40. 2, Grandview Rotary
Swim Team 'A' (Hollingsworth, Andrew 11, Desmarais, Kaden 11, Adamson, Justin
12, Hernandez, Jordan 12), 3:03.16. 3, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'B' (Frank,
Kaiden D 11, Clough, Kyle 11, Hauver, Carter j 11, Maltos, Stephen M 11),
3:16.63.
Girls 13-14 200 LC Meter Freestyle Relay
1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Albrecht, Abby L 14, Evans, Kenzie L 14,
Kaptein, Amerie R 14, Sanchez, Arianna/Rana H 14), 2:32.85. 2, Sunnyside
Rotary Swim Team 'B' (Bates, Mack J 14, Stroh, Cecilia I 13, Yanez, Eternity L
14, Duran, Daniella E 13), 2:42.78. 3, Grandview Rotary Swim Team 'A'
(Alvarez, Jedida 11, Grant, Sophie 12, Hollingsworth, Cara 13, Graf, Adri 13),
2:58.77.
Boys 13-14 200 LC Meter Freestyle Relay
1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Oswalt, Benjamin B 13, Yanez, Chase E 13,
Hauver, Cannon g 13, Villanueva, Austin J 14), 2:21.07. 2, Grandview Rotary
Swim Team 'A' (Smasne, Damian 13, Hernandez, Jordan 12, Castaneda, Sebastian
13, Trevino, Aiden 14), 2:29.17.
Girls 15-18 200 LC Meter Freestyle Relay
1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Broersma, Emily 16, Davis, Allison M 16,
Newhouse, Brielle or Brie L 16, Gardner, Morgan R 17), 2:21.77.
Boys 15-18 200 LC Meter Freestyle Relay
1, Grandview Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Cortez, Nicolas 15, Lakins, Westly 17,
Dawson, Tad 15, Valenzuela, Tavian 18), 2:10.20. 2, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team
'A' (Rodriguez, Carlo V 17, Oswalt, Gabriel T 15, Perez, Taran R 18,
Gallagher, Patrick 15), 2:12.53.
Girls 9-10 200 LC Meter IM
1, Van Tress, Alyssa, GRST, 3:45.40. 2, Trevino, Elliana, GRST, 4:15.05. 3,
Bonzi, Avery, Sunnyside Sharks, 4:17.09. 4, Schlax, Alex K, Sunnyside Sharks,
4:33.26. 5, Valenzuela, Bree, GRST, 4:51.70. 6, Newhouse, Ava M, Sunnyside
Sharks, 5:32.79. --, Stroh, Nadia I, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ.
Boys 9-10 200 LC Meter IM
1, Villanueva, Christopher J, Sunnyside Sharks, 3:54.74. 2, Cortez, Luke,
GRST, 4:15.20. 3, Campos, Kael M, Sunnyside Sharks, 4:35.83. 4, Valenzuela,
Landon, GRST, 5:04.50. 5, Gonzalez, Zaiden L, Sunnyside Sharks, 5:23.74. 6,
Martin, Tanner T, Sunnyside Sharks, 5:23.88.
Girls 11-12 200 LC Meter IM
1, Alvarez, Jedida, GRST, 3:37.53. 2, Kaptein, Syrina D, Sunnyside Sharks,
4:02.60. 3, Valencia, Ady B, Sunnyside Sharks, 4:12.40. 4, Grant, Sophie,
GRST, 4:19.90. 5, Wise, Elizabeth E, Sunnyside Sharks, 4:20.08. 6, Hernandez,
Yazlyn C, Sunnyside Sharks, 4:37.34. 7, Vining, Saige, GRST, 5:09.84.
Boys 11-12 200 LC Meter IM
1, Villanueva, EJ J, Sunnyside Sharks, 3:42.09. 2, Garcia, D'Angelo A,
Sunnyside Sharks, 3:50.97. 3, Hernandez, Jordan, GRST, 3:50.99. 4, Newhouse,
Gage H, Sunnyside Sharks, 3:55.50. 5, Desmarais, Kaden, GRST, 3:58.24.
Girls 13-14 200 LC Meter IM
1, Stroh, Cecilia I, Sunnyside Sharks, 4:01.33. 2, Graf, Adri, GRST, 4:06.23.
--, Kaptein, Amerie R, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ.
Boys 13-14 200 LC Meter IM
1, Villanueva, Austin J, Sunnyside Sharks, 3:14.71. 2, Smasne, Damian, GRST,
3:18.50. 3, Oswalt, Benjamin B, Sunnyside Sharks, 3:22.09. 4, Castaneda,
Sebastian, GRST, 3:46.72. 5, Trevino, Aiden, GRST, 3:49.00. 6, Weaver, Reid A,
Sunnyside Sharks, 4:02.99. 7, Michel, Michael, Sunnyside Sharks, 4:04.57.
Girls 15-16 200 LC Meter IM
1, Newhouse, Brielle or Brie L, Sunnyside Sharks, 3:04.59. 2, Mendoza,
Mercedes, GRST, 4:00.47.
Boys 15-16 200 LC Meter IM
1, Cortez, Nicolas, GRST, 3:15.84. 2, Dawson, Tad, GRST, 3:29.97.
Girls 17-18 200 LC Meter IM
1, Pena, Felicia, GRST, 3:37.03. 2, Grant, Jaelei, GRST, 3:47.59.
Boys 17-18 200 LC Meter IM
1, Valenzuela, Tavian, GRST, 2:55.47. 2, Flores, Jonathan, GRST, 4:06.52.
Combined Team Scores - Through Event 74
1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team, 522. 2, Grandview Rotary Swim Team, 293.
Women - Team Rankings - Through Event 74
1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team, 267. 2, Grandview Rotary Swim Team, 141.
Men - Team Rankings - Through Event 74
1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team, 255. 2, Grandview Rotary Swim Team, 152.
