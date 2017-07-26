Sunnyside Sharks outpace Neptunes

— Sunnyside swimmers dominated Grandview during a dual meet Monday night.

Here are the results:

Girls 10 & Under 200 LC Meter Medley Relay

1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Garcia, Alianna C 10, Harrington, Devan 9,

Bonzi, Avery 10, VanWieringen, Hailey M 10), 3:38.50. 2, Sunnyside Rotary Swim

Team 'B' (Redick, Ashley M 10, Stroh, Nadia I 10, Schlax, Alex K 10, Gonzalez,

Emma R 10), 3:44.69.

Boys 10 & Under 200 LC Meter Medley Relay

1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'B' (Martin, Tanner T 9, Campos, Kael M 9,

Villanueva, Christopher J 10, Gill, Ty H 10), 3:43.47. --, Sunnyside Rotary

Swim Team 'A' (Mendoza, Mason M 9, Gonzalez, Zaiden L 9, Hernandez, aj 10,

Garcia, Jaithan A 9), DQ.

Girls 11-12 200 LC Meter Medley Relay

1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'B' (Wise, Elizabeth E 11, Colagrossi, Annabelle

T 11, Ruiz, Alondra N 11, Mendoza, Sami Jo J 11), 3:09.90. 2, Sunnyside Rotary

Swim Team 'A' (Alvarez, Anna A 12, Gill, Jess P 12, Kaptein, Syrina D 11,

Valencia, Ady B 12), 3:22.34. 3, Grandview Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Vining, Saige

11, Trevino, Elliana 9, Valenzuela, Bree 9, Van Tress, Alyssa 10), 3:52.70.

Boys 11-12 200 LC Meter Medley Relay

1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'B' (Garcia, D'Angelo A 12, Newhouse, Gage H 11,

Villanueva, EJ J 12, Rodriguez, Ruben X 12), 3:06.92. 2, Grandview Rotary Swim

Team 'A' (Desmarais, Kaden 11, Adamson, Justin 12, Gomez, Juan M 11,

Hernandez, Jordan 12), 3:48.29. --, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Hauver,

Carter j 11, Rivera, Beto 11, Gonzalez, Samuel N 11, Frank, Kaiden D 11), DQ.

Girls 13-14 200 LC Meter Medley Relay

1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Yanez, Eternity L 14, Albrecht, Abby L 14,

Sanchez, Arianna/Rana H 14, Kaptein, Amerie R 14), 2:49.26. 2, Sunnyside

Rotary Swim Team 'B' (Stroh, Cecilia I 13, Bates, Mack J 14, Evans, Kenzie L

14, Duran, Daniella E 13), 3:01.71. 3, Grandview Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Graf,

Adri 13, Grant, Sophie 12, Hollingsworth, Cara 13, Alvarez, Jedida 11),

3:23.66.

Boys 13-14 200 LC Meter Medley Relay

1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Hauver, Cannon g 13, Yanez, Chase E 13,

Oswalt, Benjamin B 13, Villanueva, Austin J 14), 2:45.10. 2, Grandview Rotary

Swim Team 'A' (Smasne, Damian 13, Trevino, Aiden 14, Castaneda, Sebastian 13,

Hernandez, Jordan 12), 3:00.47.

Girls 15-18 200 LC Meter Medley Relay

1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Davis, Allison M 16, Newhouse, Brielle or

Brie L 16, Bunch, Kylah D 16, Gardner, Morgan R 17), 2:42.59. 2, Sunnyside

Rotary Swim Team 'B' (Stanton, Erin R 17, Rodriguez, Arizona P 15, Calderon,

Clarisa 15, Broersma, Emily 16), 2:52.75.

Boys 15-18 200 LC Meter Medley Relay

1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Rodriguez, Carlo V 17, Gallagher, Patrick

15, Oswalt, Gabriel T 15, Perez, Taran R 18), 2:39.25.

Girls 8 & Under 50 LC Meter Butterfly

1, Phaengpha, Aniela O, GRST, 1:21.43. 2, Suarez, Aniah, GRST, 1:33.37. 3,

Garcia, Emmi A, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:39.96. 4, Rodriguez, Daisha, GRST,

1:47.04. --, Adamson, Brianne, GRST, DQ. --, Wise, Kennedy L, Sunnyside

Sharks, DQ. --, Bonzi, Devyn, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Castaneda, Abby, GRST,

DQ.

Boys 8 & Under 50 LC Meter Butterfly

1, Anderson, Ian, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:11.33. 2, Curfman, RJ, Sunnyside Sharks,

1:19.85. 3, Garcia, Cristian J, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:26.60. 4, Wise, Noah J,

Sunnyside Sharks, 1:30.75. 5, Kaptein, Jayden M, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:52.14. 6,

Graf, Dutch, GRST, 1:57.71. 7, Michel, Aadan, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:59.10. 8,

Greer, Nash S, Sunnyside Sharks, 2:12.13. 9, Stroh, Gregory A, Sunnyside

Sharks, 2:19.25. --, Valenzuela, Landon, GRST, DQ. --, Haslam, Azariah, GRST,

DQ. --, Greer, Benson A, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Campos, Kaleb M, Sunnyside

Sharks, DQ. --, Newhouse, Max M, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Hauver, Blake a,

Sunnyside Sharks, DQ.

Girls 9-10 50 LC Meter Butterfly

1, Bonzi, Avery, Sunnyside Sharks, 45.91. 2, Van Tress, Alyssa, GRST, 46.50.

3, Schlax, Alex K, Sunnyside Sharks, 52.81. 4, Trevino, Elliana, GRST, 54.32.

5, Garcia, Alianna C, Sunnyside Sharks, 56.43. 6, Stroh, Nadia I, Sunnyside

Sharks, 58.41. 7, Gonzalez, Emma R, Sunnyside Sharks, 58.91. 8, Valenzuela,

Bree, GRST, 1:01.31. 9, VanWieringen, Hailey M, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:02.69. 10,

Curfman, TylerAnn A, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:04.03. 11, Harrington, Devan,

Sunnyside Sharks, 1:04.30. 12, Redick, Ashley M, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:09.92.

13, Wise, Sariah C, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:11.75. 14, Padgham, Marliese, GRST,

1:13.39. 15, Newhouse, Ava M, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:17.19. 16, Cisneros,

RoxxAnn, GRST, 1:22.59. 17, Mendoza, Bella, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:24.36. 18,

Longoria, Brisa, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:37.40. --, Simmons, Madi B, Sunnyside

Sharks, DQ. --, Moyer, Ada L, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Cortez, Mia E, GRST,

DQ.

Boys 9-10 50 LC Meter Butterfly

1, Villanueva, Christopher J, Sunnyside Sharks, 46.09. 2, Cortez, Luke, GRST,

53.54. 3, Campos, Kael M, Sunnyside Sharks, 55.97. 4, Garcia, Jaithan A,

Sunnyside Sharks, 1:09.36. 5, Gill, Ty H, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:09.85. 6,

Hernandez, aj, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:17.73. 7, Gonzalez, Zaiden L, Sunnyside

Sharks, 1:21.28. 8, Mendoza, Mason M, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:21.99. 9, Martin,

Tanner T, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:22.27. --, Colagrossi, Anthony J, Sunnyside

Sharks, DQ.

Girls 11-12 50 LC Meter Butterfly

1, Alvarez, Jedida, GRST, 43.09. 2, Gill, Jess P, Sunnyside Sharks, 47.83. 3,

Colagrossi, Annabelle T, Sunnyside Sharks, 49.91. 4, Grant, Sophie, GRST,

50.49. 5, Kaptein, Syrina D, Sunnyside Sharks, 56.50. 6, Guillen, Giselle A,

Sunnyside Sharks, 57.04. 7, Ruiz, Alondra N, Sunnyside Sharks, 57.17. 8,

Cortez, Daisy, Sunnyside Sharks, 57.51. 9, Wise, Elizabeth E, Sunnyside

Sharks, 57.82. 10, Hernandez, Yazlyn C, Sunnyside Sharks, 59.13. 11, Alvarez,

Anna A, Sunnyside Sharks, 59.99. 12, Valencia, Ady B, Sunnyside Sharks,

1:02.89. 13, Vining, Saige, GRST, 1:15.01. 14, Mendoza, Sami Jo J, Sunnyside

Sharks, 1:58.19.

Boys 11-12 50 LC Meter Butterfly

1, Hernandez, Jordan, GRST, 47.91. 2, Villanueva, EJ J, Sunnyside Sharks,

48.72. 3, Garcia, D'Angelo A, Sunnyside Sharks, 50.61. 4, Newhouse, Gage H,

Sunnyside Sharks, 52.97. 5, Rivera, Beto, Sunnyside Sharks, 54.16. 6,

Desmarais, Kaden, GRST, 54.47. 7, Adamson, Justin, GRST, 56.75. 8,

Hollingsworth, Andrew, GRST, 57.12. 9, Gomez, Juan M, GRST, 57.22. 10, Frank,

Kaiden D, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:00.12. 11, Gonzalez, Samuel N, Sunnyside Sharks,

1:02.44. 12, Hauver, Carter j, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:07.13. 13, Clough, Kyle,

Sunnyside Sharks, 1:09.46. 14, Wise, Elijah M, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:14.31. 15,

Maltos, Stephen M, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:24.07. 16, Campuzano, Nathan m,

Sunnyside Sharks, 1:30.68.

Girls 13-14 50 LC Meter Butterfly

1, Sanchez, Arianna/Rana H, Sunnyside Sharks, 38.47. 2, Albrecht, Abby L,

Sunnyside Sharks, 44.80. 3, Duran, Daniella E, Sunnyside Sharks, 44.88. 4,

Yanez, Eternity L, Sunnyside Sharks, 45.00. 5, Kaptein, Amerie R, Sunnyside

Sharks, 45.08. 6, Evans, Kenzie L, Sunnyside Sharks, 46.79. 7, Anderson,

Aline, Sunnyside Sharks, 47.07. 8, Graf, Adri, GRST, 49.15. 9, Stroh, Cecilia

I, Sunnyside Sharks, 49.16. 10, Longoria, Luna, Sunnyside Sharks, 53.60. 11,

Hollingsworth, Cara, GRST, 1:06.71.

Boys 13-14 50 LC Meter Butterfly

1, Villanueva, Austin J, Sunnyside Sharks, 35.44. 2, Oswalt, Benjamin B,

Sunnyside Sharks, 35.69. 3, Castaneda, Sebastian, GRST, 39.83. 4, Smasne,

Damian, GRST, 40.25. 5, Trevino, Aiden, GRST, 40.59. 6, Michel, Michael,

Sunnyside Sharks, 44.51. 7, Weaver, Reid A, Sunnyside Sharks, 44.83. 8,

Hauver, Cannon g, Sunnyside Sharks, 45.59. 9, Gill, Chandler D, Sunnyside

Sharks, 58.78.

Girls 15-16 50 LC Meter Butterfly

1, Newhouse, Brielle or Brie L, Sunnyside Sharks, 38.64. 2, Bunch, Kylah D,

Sunnyside Sharks, 38.68. 3, Calderon, Clarisa, Sunnyside Sharks, 41.91. 4,

Broersma, Emily, Sunnyside Sharks, 43.38. 5, Rodriguez, Arizona P, Sunnyside

Sharks, 48.03. 6, Mendoza, Mercedes, GRST, 49.48.

Boys 15-16 50 LC Meter Butterfly

1, Dawson, Tad, GRST, 40.58. 2, Cortez, Nicolas, GRST, 41.75. --, Lepe, Alec,

GRST, DQ.

Girls 17-18 50 LC Meter Butterfly

1, Pena, Felicia, GRST, 44.27. 2, Grant, Jaelei, GRST, 44.55. 3, Anderson,

Lia, Sunnyside Sharks, 45.71. 4, Gardner, Morgan R, Sunnyside Sharks, 51.43.

Boys 17-18 50 LC Meter Butterfly

1, Valenzuela, Tavian, GRST, 32.46. 2, Rodriguez, Carlo V, Sunnyside Sharks,

38.47. 3, Lakins, Westly, GRST, 41.72. 4, Flores, Jonathan, GRST, 45.57. 5,

Perez, Taran R, Sunnyside Sharks, 52.31.

Girls 8 & Under 50 LC Meter Breaststroke

1, Bonzi, Devyn, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:16.29. 2, Phaengpha, Aniela O, GRST,

1:22.27. 3, Adamson, Brianne, GRST, 1:29.89. 4, Suarez, Aniah, GRST, 1:33.76.

5, Van Tress, Addison, GRST, 1:46.87. 6, Wise, Kennedy L, Sunnyside Sharks,

2:04.44. --, Rodriguez, Daisha, GRST, DQ. --, Garcia, Emmi A, Sunnyside

Sharks, DQ. --, Castaneda, Abby, GRST, DQ.

Boys 8 & Under 50 LC Meter Breaststroke

1, Anderson, Ian, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:06.55. 2, Graf, Dutch, GRST, 1:09.45. 3,

Valenzuela, Landon, GRST, 1:11.67. 4, Newhouse, Max M, Sunnyside Sharks,

1:22.17. 5, Curfman, RJ, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:22.50. 6, Wise, Joshua A,

Sunnyside Sharks, 1:29.50. 7, Haslam, Azariah, GRST, 1:32.96. 8, Michel,

Aadan, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:40.50. 9, Kaptein, Jayden M, Sunnyside Sharks,

1:41.08. --, Stroh, Gregory A, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Wise, Noah J,

Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Garcia, Cristian J, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Greer,

Benson A, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Campos, Kaleb M, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --,

Hauver, Blake a, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Greer, Nash S, Sunnyside Sharks,

DQ.

Girls 9-10 50 LC Meter Breaststroke

1, Van Tress, Alyssa, GRST, 52.58. 2, Harrington, Devan, Sunnyside Sharks,

58.28. 3, Trevino, Elliana, GRST, 58.85. 4, Bonzi, Avery, Sunnyside Sharks,

1:00.27. 5, Valenzuela, Bree, GRST, 1:01.23. 6, Schlax, Alex K, Sunnyside

Sharks, 1:01.72. 7, Gonzalez, Emma R, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:02.52. 8, Redick,

Ashley M, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:04.24. 9, VanWieringen, Hailey M, Sunnyside

Sharks, 1:04.57. 10, Curfman, TylerAnn A, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:04.93. 11,

Garcia, Alianna C, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:09.49. 12, Moyer, Ada L, Sunnyside

Sharks, 1:18.81. 13, Padgham, Marliese, GRST, 1:26.07. 14, Mendoza, Bella,

Sunnyside Sharks, 1:34.34. 15, Simmons, Madi B, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:35.07. 16,

Longoria, Brisa, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:36.57. 17, Cortez, Mia E, GRST, 1:44.51.

--, Newhouse, Ava M, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Stroh, Nadia I, Sunnyside

Sharks, DQ. --, Cisneros, RoxxAnn, GRST, DQ. --, Wise, Sariah C, Sunnyside

Sharks, DQ.

Boys 9-10 50 LC Meter Breaststroke

1, Cortez, Luke, GRST, 51.23. 2, Villanueva, Christopher J, Sunnyside Sharks,

51.54. 3, Campos, Kael M, Sunnyside Sharks, 58.72. 4, Garcia, Jaithan A,

Sunnyside Sharks, 1:14.31. 5, Gonzalez, Zaiden L, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:15.53.

6, Martin, Tanner T, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:15.62. 7, Gill, Ty H, Sunnyside

Sharks, 1:16.24. 8, Colagrossi, Anthony J, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:24.41. --,

Hernandez, aj, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Mendoza, Mason M, Sunnyside Sharks,

DQ.

Girls 11-12 50 LC Meter Breaststroke

1, Gill, Jess P, Sunnyside Sharks, 47.16. 2, Alvarez, Jedida, GRST, 50.94. 3,

Ruiz, Alondra N, Sunnyside Sharks, 51.96. 4, Colagrossi, Annabelle T,

Sunnyside Sharks, 54.53. 5, Kaptein, Syrina D, Sunnyside Sharks, 56.29. 6,

Mendoza, Sami Jo J, Sunnyside Sharks, 56.83. 7, Grant, Sophie, GRST, 57.40. 8,

Wise, Elizabeth E, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:00.88. 9, Hernandez, Yazlyn C,

Sunnyside Sharks, 1:01.85. 10, Valencia, Ady B, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:01.97. 11,

Alvarez, Anna A, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:04.69. 12, Guillen, Giselle A, Sunnyside

Sharks, 1:05.58. 13, Cortez, Daisy, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:06.75. 14, Vining,

Saige, GRST, 1:09.06.

Boys 11-12 50 LC Meter Breaststroke

1, Villanueva, EJ J, Sunnyside Sharks, 47.50. 2, Rodriguez, Ruben X, Sunnyside

Sharks, 53.09. 3, Gonzalez, Samuel N, Sunnyside Sharks, 53.45. 4, Garcia,

D'Angelo A, Sunnyside Sharks, 53.59. 5, Hernandez, Jordan, GRST, 53.99. 6,

Newhouse, Gage H, Sunnyside Sharks, 54.07. 7, Adamson, Justin, GRST, 55.98. 8,

Desmarais, Kaden, GRST, 57.28. 9, Maltos, Stephen M, Sunnyside Sharks,

1:01.53. 10, Frank, Kaiden D, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:02.16. 11, Rivera, Beto,

Sunnyside Sharks, 1:02.50. 12, Clough, Kyle, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:04.49. 13,

Gomez, Juan M, GRST, 1:12.24. 14, Wise, Elijah M, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:18.37.

15, Hauver, Carter j, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:20.40. --, Hollingsworth, Andrew,

GRST, DQ.

Girls 13-14 50 LC Meter Breaststroke

1, Sanchez, Arianna/Rana H, Sunnyside Sharks, 47.01. 2, Albrecht, Abby L,

Sunnyside Sharks, 48.26. 3, Bates, Mack J, Sunnyside Sharks, 50.07. 4,

Kaptein, Amerie R, Sunnyside Sharks, 51.30. 5, Graf, Adri, GRST, 52.40. 6,

Anderson, Aline, Sunnyside Sharks, 53.40. 7, Longoria, Luna, Sunnyside Sharks,

1:03.00. 8, Stroh, Cecilia I, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:03.86. --, Hollingsworth,

Cara, GRST, DQ. --, Evans, Kenzie L, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ.

Boys 13-14 50 LC Meter Breaststroke

1, Villanueva, Austin J, Sunnyside Sharks, 44.29. 2, Hauver, Cannon g,

Sunnyside Sharks, 46.06. 3, Oswalt, Benjamin B, Sunnyside Sharks, 46.42. 4,

Castaneda, Sebastian, GRST, 48.03. 5, Smasne, Damian, GRST, 49.13. 6, Yanez,

Chase E, Sunnyside Sharks, 51.90. 7, Weaver, Reid A, Sunnyside Sharks, 53.06.

8, Trevino, Aiden, GRST, 54.30. --, Michel, Michael, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --,

Gill, Chandler D, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ.

Girls 15-16 50 LC Meter Breaststroke

1, Newhouse, Brielle or Brie L, Sunnyside Sharks, 42.30. 2, Davis, Allison M,

Sunnyside Sharks, 45.22. 3, Rodriguez, Arizona P, Sunnyside Sharks, 48.09. 4,

Broersma, Emily, Sunnyside Sharks, 48.13. 5, Mendoza, Mercedes, GRST, 52.52.

6, Calderon, Clarisa, Sunnyside Sharks, 54.93. 7, Campos, Lala D, Sunnyside

Sharks, 55.52.

Boys 15-16 50 LC Meter Breaststroke

1, Cortez, Nicolas, GRST, 38.46. 2, Oswalt, Gabriel T, Sunnyside Sharks,

45.44. 2, Gallagher, Patrick, Sunnyside Sharks, 45.44. 4, Dawson, Tad, GRST,

47.43. --, Lepe, Alec, GRST, DQ. --, Michel, Julian, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ.

Girls 17-18 50 LC Meter Breaststroke

1, Grant, Jaelei, GRST, 48.33. 2, Gardner, Morgan R, Sunnyside Sharks, 48.68.

3, Anderson, Lia, Sunnyside Sharks, 52.93. 4, Pena, Felicia, GRST, 53.69. 5,

Stanton, Erin R, Sunnyside Sharks, 57.73.

Boys 17-18 50 LC Meter Breaststroke

1, Valenzuela, Tavian, GRST, 33.82. 2, Lakins, Westly, GRST, 45.06. 3, Perez,

Taran R, Sunnyside Sharks, 50.37. --, Flores, Jonathan, GRST, DQ.

Girls 8 & Under 50 LC Meter Backstroke

1, Castaneda, Abby, GRST, 1:05.63. 2, Bonzi, Devyn, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:15.40.

3, Phaengpha, Aniela O, GRST, 1:16.19. 4, Suarez, Aniah, GRST, 1:20.43. 5,

Wise, Kennedy L, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:25.53. 6, Rodriguez, Daisha, GRST,

1:37.63. 7, Garcia, Emmi A, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:39.01.

Boys 8 & Under 50 LC Meter Backstroke

1, Valenzuela, Landon, GRST, 1:03.87. 2, Anderson, Ian, Sunnyside Sharks,

1:05.70. 3, Kaptein, Jayden M, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:15.57. 4, Wise, Noah J,

Sunnyside Sharks, 1:18.76. 5, Curfman, RJ, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:19.69. 6,

Greer, Benson A, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:25.17. 7, Newhouse, Max M, Sunnyside

Sharks, 1:32.14. 8, Hauver, Blake a, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:33.01. 9, Michel,

Aadan, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:39.65. 10, Graf, Dutch, GRST, 1:45.29. 11, Haslam,

Azariah, GRST, 1:58.75. 12, Stroh, Gregory A, Sunnyside Sharks, 2:43.19.

Girls 9-10 50 LC Meter Backstroke

1, Van Tress, Alyssa, GRST, 51.55. 2, Bonzi, Avery, Sunnyside Sharks, 54.06.

3, Stroh, Nadia I, Sunnyside Sharks, 54.93. 4, Garcia, Alianna C, Sunnyside

Sharks, 55.20. 5, Curfman, TylerAnn A, Sunnyside Sharks, 57.76. 6, Redick,

Ashley M, Sunnyside Sharks, 59.43. 7, VanWieringen, Hailey M, Sunnyside

Sharks, 1:00.58. 8, Trevino, Elliana, GRST, 1:03.13. 9, Moyer, Ada L,

Sunnyside Sharks, 1:03.36. 10, Harrington, Devan, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:05.09.

11, Schlax, Alex K, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:05.94. 12, Valenzuela, Bree, GRST,

1:10.68. 13, Wise, Sariah C, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:11.50. 14, Newhouse, Ava M,

Sunnyside Sharks, 1:12.05. 15, Mendoza, Bella, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:14.78. 16,

Gonzalez, Emma R, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:14.97. 17, Padgham, Marliese, GRST,

1:18.23. 18, Simmons, Madi B, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:18.48. 19, Longoria, Brisa,

Sunnyside Sharks, 1:24.69. 20, Cortez, Mia E, GRST, 1:33.34. 21, Cisneros,

RoxxAnn, GRST, 1:37.98.

Boys 9-10 50 LC Meter Backstroke

1, Villanueva, Christopher J, Sunnyside Sharks, 51.15. 2, Cortez, Luke, GRST,

57.13. 3, Hernandez, aj, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:02.75. 4, Campos, Kael M,

Sunnyside Sharks, 1:04.27. 5, Martin, Tanner T, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:06.75. 6,

Gill, Ty H, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:12.58. 7, Garcia, Jaithan A, Sunnyside Sharks,

1:13.09. 8, Gonzalez, Zaiden L, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:27.65. 9, Mendoza, Mason

M, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:32.77. 10, Colagrossi, Anthony J, Sunnyside Sharks,

1:38.25.

Girls 11-12 50 LC Meter Backstroke

1, Alvarez, Anna A, Sunnyside Sharks, 46.58. 2, Alvarez, Jedida, GRST, 46.96.

3, Valencia, Ady B, Sunnyside Sharks, 50.07. 4, Ruiz, Alondra N, Sunnyside

Sharks, 52.73. 5, Mendoza, Sami Jo J, Sunnyside Sharks, 53.37. 6, Wise,

Elizabeth E, Sunnyside Sharks, 54.59. 7, Kaptein, Syrina D, Sunnyside Sharks,

54.89. 8, Gill, Jess P, Sunnyside Sharks, 55.30. 9, Colagrossi, Annabelle T,

Sunnyside Sharks, 56.49. 10, Hernandez, Yazlyn C, Sunnyside Sharks, 59.39. 11,

Grant, Sophie, GRST, 1:00.12. 12, Vining, Saige, GRST, 1:12.33.

Boys 11-12 50 LC Meter Backstroke

1, Rodriguez, Ruben X, Sunnyside Sharks, 48.54. 2, Rivera, Beto, Sunnyside

Sharks, 50.36. 3, Villanueva, EJ J, Sunnyside Sharks, 51.23. 4, Garcia,

D'Angelo A, Sunnyside Sharks, 52.44. 5, Newhouse, Gage H, Sunnyside Sharks,

54.63. 6, Gomez, Juan M, GRST, 55.29. 7, Desmarais, Kaden, GRST, 56.65. 8,

Hernandez, Jordan, GRST, 57.05. 9, Clough, Kyle, Sunnyside Sharks, 59.82. 10,

Hauver, Carter j, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:03.54. 11, Maltos, Stephen M, Sunnyside

Sharks, 1:04.76. 12, Adamson, Justin, GRST, 1:05.18. 13, Frank, Kaiden D,

Sunnyside Sharks, 1:06.37. 14, Hollingsworth, Andrew, GRST, 1:08.91. 15, Wise,

Elijah M, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:10.03. 16, Campuzano, Nathan m, Sunnyside

Sharks, 1:20.50. 17, Gonzalez, Samuel N, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:21.60.

Girls 13-14 50 LC Meter Backstroke

1, Sanchez, Arianna/Rana H, Sunnyside Sharks, 43.23. 2, Kaptein, Amerie R,

Sunnyside Sharks, 45.73. 3, Longoria, Luna, Sunnyside Sharks, 45.75. 3, Yanez,

Eternity L, Sunnyside Sharks, 45.75. 5, Duran, Daniella E, Sunnyside Sharks,

45.91. 6, Evans, Kenzie L, Sunnyside Sharks, 47.41. 7, Anderson, Aline,

Sunnyside Sharks, 50.64. 8, Stroh, Cecilia I, Sunnyside Sharks, 50.81. 9,

Bates, Mack J, Sunnyside Sharks, 51.91. 10, Graf, Adri, GRST, 56.25. 11,

Hollingsworth, Cara, GRST, 1:07.23.

Boys 13-14 50 LC Meter Backstroke

1, Oswalt, Benjamin B, Sunnyside Sharks, 42.60. 2, Smasne, Damian, GRST,

44.95. 3, Villanueva, Austin J, Sunnyside Sharks, 45.48. 4, Trevino, Aiden,

GRST, 46.90. 5, Hauver, Cannon g, Sunnyside Sharks, 47.57. 6, Castaneda,

Sebastian, GRST, 49.45. 7, Michel, Michael, Sunnyside Sharks, 52.73. 8,

Weaver, Reid A, Sunnyside Sharks, 58.22. 9, Gill, Chandler D, Sunnyside

Sharks, 1:04.81.

Girls 15-16 50 LC Meter Backstroke

1, Bunch, Kylah D, Sunnyside Sharks, 40.00. 2, Newhouse, Brielle or Brie L,

Sunnyside Sharks, 42.61. 3, Broersma, Emily, Sunnyside Sharks, 45.44. 4,

Calderon, Clarisa, Sunnyside Sharks, 47.18. 5, Rodriguez, Arizona P, Sunnyside

Sharks, 50.62. 6, Mendoza, Mercedes, GRST, 50.86. 7, Campos, Lala D, Sunnyside

Sharks, 51.25. 8, Davis, Allison M, Sunnyside Sharks, 54.10.

Boys 15-16 50 LC Meter Backstroke

1, Oswalt, Gabriel T, Sunnyside Sharks, 41.28. 2, Cortez, Nicolas, GRST,

41.32. 3, Dawson, Tad, GRST, 44.56. 4, Michel, Julian, Sunnyside Sharks,

48.26. 5, Lepe, Alec, GRST, 1:01.34.

Girls 17-18 50 LC Meter Backstroke

1, Stanton, Erin R, Sunnyside Sharks, 46.33. 2, Pena, Felicia, GRST, 47.06. 3,

Gardner, Morgan R, Sunnyside Sharks, 52.24. 4, Grant, Jaelei, GRST, 53.09.

Boys 17-18 50 LC Meter Backstroke

1, Valenzuela, Tavian, GRST, 38.75. 2, Perez, Taran R, Sunnyside Sharks,

41.98. 3, Rodriguez, Carlo V, Sunnyside Sharks, 42.12. 4, Lakins, Westly,

GRST, 42.67. 5, Flores, Jonathan, GRST, 47.87.

Girls 8 & Under 50 LC Meter Freestyle

1, Bonzi, Devyn, Sunnyside Sharks, 55.28. 2, Phaengpha, Aniela O, GRST, 57.41.

3, Suarez, Aniah, GRST, 1:15.53. 4, Castaneda, Abby, GRST, 1:17.37. 5,

Adamson, Brianne, GRST, 1:18.02. 6, Garcia, Emmi A, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:23.22.

7, Van Tress, Addison, GRST, 1:23.60. 8, Wise, Kennedy L, Sunnyside Sharks,

1:42.43. 9, Rodriguez, Daisha, GRST, 1:43.81.

Boys 8 & Under 50 LC Meter Freestyle

1, Anderson, Ian, Sunnyside Sharks, 52.41. 2, Greer, Benson A, Sunnyside

Sharks, 53.63. 3, Valenzuela, Landon, GRST, 54.29. 4, Curfman, RJ, Sunnyside

Sharks, 1:06.09. 5, Newhouse, Max M, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:10.46. 6, Hauver,

Blake a, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:15.76. 7, Kaptein, Jayden M, Sunnyside Sharks,

1:19.20. 8, Haslam, Azariah, GRST, 1:25.91. 9, Garcia, Cristian J, Sunnyside

Sharks, 1:27.94. 10, Wise, Joshua A, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:28.90. 11, Michel,

Aadan, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:29.86. 12, Wise, Noah J, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:32.42.

13, Graf, Dutch, GRST, 1:32.73. 14, Campos, Kaleb M, Sunnyside Sharks,

1:34.28. 15, Greer, Nash S, Sunnyside Sharks, 2:01.35. 16, Stroh, Gregory A,

Sunnyside Sharks, 2:01.42.

Girls 9-10 50 LC Meter Freestyle

1, Bonzi, Avery, Sunnyside Sharks, 37.41. 2, Van Tress, Alyssa, GRST, 41.00.

3, Stroh, Nadia I, Sunnyside Sharks, 45.46. 4, Harrington, Devan, Sunnyside

Sharks, 46.24. 5, Schlax, Alex K, Sunnyside Sharks, 46.88. 6, Garcia, Alianna

C, Sunnyside Sharks, 46.91. 7, Gonzalez, Emma R, Sunnyside Sharks, 46.94. 8,

VanWieringen, Hailey M, Sunnyside Sharks, 48.29. 9, Trevino, Elliana, GRST,

48.62. 10, Redick, Ashley M, Sunnyside Sharks, 51.73. 11, Curfman, TylerAnn A,

Sunnyside Sharks, 53.80. 12, Valenzuela, Bree, GRST, 54.43. 13, Moyer, Ada L,

Sunnyside Sharks, 55.42. 14, Newhouse, Ava M, Sunnyside Sharks, 58.64. 15,

Mendoza, Bella, Sunnyside Sharks, 59.33. 16, Wise, Sariah C, Sunnyside Sharks,

1:01.78. 17, Simmons, Madi B, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:03.22. 18, Padgham,

Marliese, GRST, 1:09.63. 19, Cisneros, RoxxAnn, GRST, 1:16.03. 20, Cortez, Mia

E, GRST, 1:16.06. 21, Longoria, Brisa, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:18.18.

Boys 9-10 50 LC Meter Freestyle

1, Villanueva, Christopher J, Sunnyside Sharks, 40.17. 2, Cortez, Luke, GRST,

42.25. 3, Campos, Kael M, Sunnyside Sharks, 42.42. 4, Hernandez, aj, Sunnyside

Sharks, 56.03. 5, Gill, Ty H, Sunnyside Sharks, 57.06. 6, Martin, Tanner T,

Sunnyside Sharks, 59.17. 7, Gonzalez, Zaiden L, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:01.07. 8,

Garcia, Jaithan A, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:01.79. 9, Mendoza, Mason M, Sunnyside

Sharks, 1:02.45. 10, Colagrossi, Anthony J, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:15.16.

Girls 11-12 50 LC Meter Freestyle

1, Alvarez, Jedida, GRST, 37.69. 2, Gill, Jess P, Sunnyside Sharks, 39.94. 3,

Alvarez, Anna A, Sunnyside Sharks, 41.06. 4, Mendoza, Sami Jo J, Sunnyside

Sharks, 41.49. 5, Valencia, Ady B, Sunnyside Sharks, 41.94. 6, Colagrossi,

Annabelle T, Sunnyside Sharks, 43.56. 7, Grant, Sophie, GRST, 43.99. 8, Ruiz,

Alondra N, Sunnyside Sharks, 44.80. 9, Wise, Elizabeth E, Sunnyside Sharks,

44.81. 10, Guillen, Giselle A, Sunnyside Sharks, 45.47. 11, Hernandez, Yazlyn

C, Sunnyside Sharks, 47.73. 12, Cortez, Daisy, Sunnyside Sharks, 48.30. 13,

Vining, Saige, GRST, 56.99. 14, Kaptein, Syrina D, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:47.01.

Boys 11-12 50 LC Meter Freestyle

1, Rodriguez, Ruben X, Sunnyside Sharks, 35.48. 2, Villanueva, EJ J, Sunnyside

Sharks, 35.59. 3, Hernandez, Jordan, GRST, 37.60. 4, Newhouse, Gage H,

Sunnyside Sharks, 40.88. 5, Garcia, D'Angelo A, Sunnyside Sharks, 41.06. 6,

Rivera, Beto, Sunnyside Sharks, 41.56. 7, Desmarais, Kaden, GRST, 42.45. 8,

Adamson, Justin, GRST, 43.13. 9, Frank, Kaiden D, Sunnyside Sharks, 43.27. 10,

Hauver, Carter j, Sunnyside Sharks, 45.43. 11, Gomez, Juan M, GRST, 46.57. 12,

Clough, Kyle, Sunnyside Sharks, 47.47. 13, Gonzalez, Samuel N, Sunnyside

Sharks, 49.03. 14, Hollingsworth, Andrew, GRST, 51.82. 15, Wise, Elijah M,

Sunnyside Sharks, 55.37. 16, Maltos, Stephen M, Sunnyside Sharks, 56.01. 17,

Campuzano, Nathan m, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:01.01.

Girls 13-14 50 LC Meter Freestyle

1, Sanchez, Arianna/Rana H, Sunnyside Sharks, 35.39. 2, Kaptein, Amerie R,

Sunnyside Sharks, 37.58. 3, Albrecht, Abby L, Sunnyside Sharks, 38.03. 4,

Yanez, Eternity L, Sunnyside Sharks, 39.39. 5, Duran, Daniella E, Sunnyside

Sharks, 40.44. 6, Bates, Mack J, Sunnyside Sharks, 40.70. 7, Longoria, Luna,

Sunnyside Sharks, 42.53. 8, Graf, Adri, GRST, 42.63. 9, Stroh, Cecilia I,

Sunnyside Sharks, 43.98. 10, Hollingsworth, Cara, GRST, 56.29.

Boys 13-14 50 LC Meter Freestyle

1, Villanueva, Austin J, Sunnyside Sharks, 32.43. 2, Smasne, Damian, GRST,

34.25. 3, Oswalt, Benjamin B, Sunnyside Sharks, 34.26. 4, Castaneda,

Sebastian, GRST, 34.27. 5, Hauver, Cannon g, Sunnyside Sharks, 36.25. 6,

Trevino, Aiden, GRST, 37.77. 7, Yanez, Chase E, Sunnyside Sharks, 38.09. 8,

Michel, Michael, Sunnyside Sharks, 41.98. 9, Weaver, Reid A, Sunnyside Sharks,

42.28. 10, Gill, Chandler D, Sunnyside Sharks, 43.69.

Girls 15-16 50 LC Meter Freestyle

1, Davis, Allison M, Sunnyside Sharks, 33.33. 2, Broersma, Emily, Sunnyside

Sharks, 33.50. 3, Newhouse, Brielle or Brie L, Sunnyside Sharks, 33.57. 4,

Bunch, Kylah D, Sunnyside Sharks, 37.10. 5, Calderon, Clarisa, Sunnyside

Sharks, 37.22. 6, Rodriguez, Arizona P, Sunnyside Sharks, 39.86. 7, Mendoza,

Mercedes, GRST, 41.54. 8, Campos, Lala D, Sunnyside Sharks, 41.87.

Boys 15-16 50 LC Meter Freestyle

1, Gallagher, Patrick, Sunnyside Sharks, 31.46. 2, Cortez, Nicolas, GRST,

32.40. 3, Oswalt, Gabriel T, Sunnyside Sharks, 33.03. 4, Dawson, Tad, GRST,

37.12. 5, Michel, Julian, Sunnyside Sharks, 38.60. 6, Lepe, Alec, GRST, 39.72.

Girls 17-18 50 LC Meter Freestyle

1, Gardner, Morgan R, Sunnyside Sharks, 35.69. 2, Pena, Felicia, GRST, 37.59.

3, Grant, Jaelei, GRST, 37.93. 4, Anderson, Lia, Sunnyside Sharks, 40.84. 5,

Stanton, Erin R, Sunnyside Sharks, 41.53.

Boys 17-18 50 LC Meter Freestyle

1, Valenzuela, Tavian, GRST, 28.17. 2, Perez, Taran R, Sunnyside Sharks,

32.37. 3, Rodriguez, Carlo V, Sunnyside Sharks, 32.41. 4, Lakins, Westly,

GRST, 33.71. 5, Flores, Jonathan, GRST, 38.04.

Girls 10 & Under 200 LC Meter Freestyle Relay

1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'A' (VanWieringen, Hailey M 10, Harrington,

Devan 9, Stroh, Nadia I 10, Bonzi, Avery 10), 3:07.33. 2, Sunnyside Rotary

Swim Team 'B' (Gonzalez, Emma R 10, Redick, Ashley M 10, Newhouse, Ava M 9,

Schlax, Alex K 10), 3:38.12.

Boys 10 & Under 200 LC Meter Freestyle Relay

1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Campos, Kael M 9, Hernandez, aj 10, Gill,

Ty H 10, Villanueva, Christopher J 10), 3:14.81. 2, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team

'B' (Mendoza, Mason M 9, Gonzalez, Zaiden L 9, Garcia, Jaithan A 9, Martin,

Tanner T 9), 4:27.93.

Girls 11-12 200 LC Meter Freestyle Relay

1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Alvarez, Anna A 12, Mendoza, Sami Jo J 11,

Valencia, Ady B 12, Gill, Jess P 12), 2:45.41. 2, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team

'B' (Guillen, Giselle A 12, Kaptein, Syrina D 11, Cortez, Daisy 12,

Colagrossi, Annabelle T 11), 3:07.73. 3, Grandview Rotary Swim Team 'A'

(Vining, Saige 11, Trevino, Elliana 9, Valenzuela, Bree 9, Van Tress, Addison

7), 3:23.73.

Boys 11-12 200 LC Meter Freestyle Relay

1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Rodriguez, Ruben X 12, Garcia, D'Angelo A

12, Newhouse, Gage H 11, Villanueva, EJ J 12), 2:39.40. 2, Grandview Rotary

Swim Team 'A' (Hollingsworth, Andrew 11, Desmarais, Kaden 11, Adamson, Justin

12, Hernandez, Jordan 12), 3:03.16. 3, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'B' (Frank,

Kaiden D 11, Clough, Kyle 11, Hauver, Carter j 11, Maltos, Stephen M 11),

3:16.63.

Girls 13-14 200 LC Meter Freestyle Relay

1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Albrecht, Abby L 14, Evans, Kenzie L 14,

Kaptein, Amerie R 14, Sanchez, Arianna/Rana H 14), 2:32.85. 2, Sunnyside

Rotary Swim Team 'B' (Bates, Mack J 14, Stroh, Cecilia I 13, Yanez, Eternity L

14, Duran, Daniella E 13), 2:42.78. 3, Grandview Rotary Swim Team 'A'

(Alvarez, Jedida 11, Grant, Sophie 12, Hollingsworth, Cara 13, Graf, Adri 13),

2:58.77.

Boys 13-14 200 LC Meter Freestyle Relay

1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Oswalt, Benjamin B 13, Yanez, Chase E 13,

Hauver, Cannon g 13, Villanueva, Austin J 14), 2:21.07. 2, Grandview Rotary

Swim Team 'A' (Smasne, Damian 13, Hernandez, Jordan 12, Castaneda, Sebastian

13, Trevino, Aiden 14), 2:29.17.

Girls 15-18 200 LC Meter Freestyle Relay

1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Broersma, Emily 16, Davis, Allison M 16,

Newhouse, Brielle or Brie L 16, Gardner, Morgan R 17), 2:21.77.

Boys 15-18 200 LC Meter Freestyle Relay

1, Grandview Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Cortez, Nicolas 15, Lakins, Westly 17,

Dawson, Tad 15, Valenzuela, Tavian 18), 2:10.20. 2, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team

'A' (Rodriguez, Carlo V 17, Oswalt, Gabriel T 15, Perez, Taran R 18,

Gallagher, Patrick 15), 2:12.53.

Girls 9-10 200 LC Meter IM

1, Van Tress, Alyssa, GRST, 3:45.40. 2, Trevino, Elliana, GRST, 4:15.05. 3,

Bonzi, Avery, Sunnyside Sharks, 4:17.09. 4, Schlax, Alex K, Sunnyside Sharks,

4:33.26. 5, Valenzuela, Bree, GRST, 4:51.70. 6, Newhouse, Ava M, Sunnyside

Sharks, 5:32.79. --, Stroh, Nadia I, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ.

Boys 9-10 200 LC Meter IM

1, Villanueva, Christopher J, Sunnyside Sharks, 3:54.74. 2, Cortez, Luke,

GRST, 4:15.20. 3, Campos, Kael M, Sunnyside Sharks, 4:35.83. 4, Valenzuela,

Landon, GRST, 5:04.50. 5, Gonzalez, Zaiden L, Sunnyside Sharks, 5:23.74. 6,

Martin, Tanner T, Sunnyside Sharks, 5:23.88.

Girls 11-12 200 LC Meter IM

1, Alvarez, Jedida, GRST, 3:37.53. 2, Kaptein, Syrina D, Sunnyside Sharks,

4:02.60. 3, Valencia, Ady B, Sunnyside Sharks, 4:12.40. 4, Grant, Sophie,

GRST, 4:19.90. 5, Wise, Elizabeth E, Sunnyside Sharks, 4:20.08. 6, Hernandez,

Yazlyn C, Sunnyside Sharks, 4:37.34. 7, Vining, Saige, GRST, 5:09.84.

Boys 11-12 200 LC Meter IM

1, Villanueva, EJ J, Sunnyside Sharks, 3:42.09. 2, Garcia, D'Angelo A,

Sunnyside Sharks, 3:50.97. 3, Hernandez, Jordan, GRST, 3:50.99. 4, Newhouse,

Gage H, Sunnyside Sharks, 3:55.50. 5, Desmarais, Kaden, GRST, 3:58.24.

Girls 13-14 200 LC Meter IM

1, Stroh, Cecilia I, Sunnyside Sharks, 4:01.33. 2, Graf, Adri, GRST, 4:06.23.

--, Kaptein, Amerie R, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ.

Boys 13-14 200 LC Meter IM

1, Villanueva, Austin J, Sunnyside Sharks, 3:14.71. 2, Smasne, Damian, GRST,

3:18.50. 3, Oswalt, Benjamin B, Sunnyside Sharks, 3:22.09. 4, Castaneda,

Sebastian, GRST, 3:46.72. 5, Trevino, Aiden, GRST, 3:49.00. 6, Weaver, Reid A,

Sunnyside Sharks, 4:02.99. 7, Michel, Michael, Sunnyside Sharks, 4:04.57.

Girls 15-16 200 LC Meter IM

1, Newhouse, Brielle or Brie L, Sunnyside Sharks, 3:04.59. 2, Mendoza,

Mercedes, GRST, 4:00.47.

Boys 15-16 200 LC Meter IM

1, Cortez, Nicolas, GRST, 3:15.84. 2, Dawson, Tad, GRST, 3:29.97.

Girls 17-18 200 LC Meter IM

1, Pena, Felicia, GRST, 3:37.03. 2, Grant, Jaelei, GRST, 3:47.59.

Boys 17-18 200 LC Meter IM

1, Valenzuela, Tavian, GRST, 2:55.47. 2, Flores, Jonathan, GRST, 4:06.52.

Combined Team Scores - Through Event 74

1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team, 522. 2, Grandview Rotary Swim Team, 293.

Women - Team Rankings - Through Event 74

1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team, 267. 2, Grandview Rotary Swim Team, 141.

Men - Team Rankings - Through Event 74

1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team, 255. 2, Grandview Rotary Swim Team, 152.