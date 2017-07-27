Bonneville raising wholesale rates

— Bonneville Power Administration announced yesterday that it will be raising its wholesale rates in 2018 and 2019.

That means retail rates hikes are likely to follow from companies like Pacific Power, which have already put ratepayers on notice of a rate hike plan this year.

Bonneville officials said they are increasing rates to support long-term stability and maximize the value of the regional federal power and transmission systems.

The average wholesale rate will increase 5.4 percent, officials said. But the agency will decrease its average transmission rate by 0.7 percent.

Those changes take effect Oct. 1.

The average increase means the average wholesale cost of power will be $35.57 per megawatt-hour, an overall increase of 2.7 percent annually.

Officials said the rate hike follows a lower-than-expected demand, a declining forecast of surplus power sales revenue due to lower market prices and increasing program costs due to governmental mandates..

While rates are increasing, agency officials said they are working with regional partners to identify new revenue streams and cost-containment strategies.

Approximately 1 percent of the power rate increase will be used to replenish Bonneville’s power financial reserves, while transmission reserves remain stable.

The transmission rate decrease reflects cost-management efforts and savings from debt-management, officials said.