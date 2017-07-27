Harold Edward Mulford, 96, of Toppenish, died July 22, 2017, in Toppenish.
He was born May 25, 1921, in Hays County, Neb.
Viewing and visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Aug. 2, 2017, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside. There will be a funeral was 10 a.m. Aug. 3, 2017, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside, followed by graveside burial at Outlook Cemetery.
Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com. Valley Hills Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
