Harold Edward Mulford, 96, of Toppenish, died July 22, 2017, in Toppenish.

He was born May 25, 1921, in Hays County, Neb.

Viewing and visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Aug. 2, 2017, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside. There will be a funeral was 10 a.m. Aug. 3, 2017, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside, followed by graveside burial at Outlook Cemetery.

