Horse Heaven fire contained

— An early morning fire yesterday on the side of Horse Heaven Hills burned 298 acres of grass and sagebrush.

About 40 firefighters were called in to put it out.

“There were probably 15 fire vehicles at any one time as they came and went,” Yakima County Fire District No. 7 (Glade) Chief Rhon Raschko said.

Glade, Mabton, Grandview, Yakama Nation Fire Management and Klickitat County Fire District No. 10 (Alderdale) responded, he said.

The call came in at about 5:16 a.m. The fire was under control by noon, he said.

The scene was cleared at 2:30 p.m., he said.

It appears the fire was started by a vehicle or someone driving in the area, Raschko said. There were fresh tire tracks.

The fire may be related to a farm truck theft that occurred in the Mabton area earlier in the morning, Raschko said. That vehicle was found overturned in the area of the fire.

The suspect in the theft has been arrested, but Raschko is only speculating about a possible tie to the fire.

The suspect’s information wasn’t available at press time.