Hospital receives national award

— For the 10th year, Sunnyside Community Hospital and Clinics has been recognized as a “Most Wired” hospital.

The list recognizes hospitals and healthcare systems that rely on increased clinical capabilities, tele-health and mobile technology.



John Andersen, Director of information technology at Sunnyside Community Hospital was elated with the news.

“Health Care’s Most Wired award was designed to highlight U.S. hospitals who have shown a commitment to advanced IT adoption and improvements in operational, financial, and clinical systems,” he said. “We are honored to have made the list.

“There is always more to accomplish and our upcoming focus is on deep integration of our entire patient care continuum, improved patient access, security, and mobility.”



Sunnyside Community Hospital and Clinics — a Regional Health affiliate — earned recognition participating in the 19th annual “Most Wired” survey measuring the level of information technology in health

systems and hospitals.

The survey identifies progress in adoption, implementation, and use of information technology in four areas: infrastructure, business and administrative management, clinical quality and safety (hospital inpatient/outpatient), and clinical integration (ambulatory/physician/community).

Health Forum, an American Hospital Association is responsible for analyzing and distributing the survey data, and for developing benchmarks that are becoming the industry standard for measuring IT adoption for operational, financial and clinical performance.



With today’s shift to electronic health records, it is increasingly important that hospitals and health systems store and utilize information effectively, Health Forum officials said.

Efficient health information technology systems increase patient safety by reducing errors like unnecessary tests and prescribing errors, officials said.

They increased speed and safety in delivery of care by allowing providers instant access to comprehensive records, officials said.

“Regional Health is proud to learn that Sunnyside Community Hospital has again won the Most Wired award,” Regional Health Chief Information Officer Mark Lauteren said.

“John Andersen and the team at Sunnyside Community Hospital & Clinics have done a great job,” he said. “As Regional Health expands, we hope to continue to provide the highest quality, most cost-effective Information Services to our system.”