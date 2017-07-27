Slip, slide and away

The English Language Learners class took time off from the books yesterday afternoon to cool down on the back lawn of Sunnyside High School on a makeshift slip-n-slide.
Photo by Roger Harnack
Litzy Miranda, 12, gets a quick cool down yesterday afternoon during some outdoor recreation time at Sunnyside High School. Miranda is participating in the school’s summer English Language Learner program.
Photo by Roger Harnack
Instructor Gerry Muller, 33, slides into soap bubbles head first at the end of the slip-n-slide as Fernando Figueroa, 13, front to back, Hector Alcaide, 12 and Dominick Villafan, 12, follow.
