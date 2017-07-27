0

Slip, slide and away

Summer school students in the English Language Learners program at Sunnyside High School hit a slip-and-slide made from a roll of black plastic, water and dish soap.

Thursday, July 27, 2017

The English Language Learners class took time off from the books yesterday afternoon to cool down on the back lawn of Sunnyside High School on a makeshift slip-n-slide.

Litzy Miranda, 12, gets a quick cool down yesterday afternoon during some outdoor recreation time at Sunnyside High School. Miranda is participating in the school’s summer English Language Learner program.

Instructor Gerry Muller, 33, slides into soap bubbles head first at the end of the slip-n-slide as Fernando Figueroa, 13, front to back, Hector Alcaide, 12 and Dominick Villafan, 12, follow.

