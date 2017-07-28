Cultural chamber stages jam

— The Sunnyside Cultural Chamber of Commerce will stage its first fundraiser Saturday evening — The Block 30 Summer Jam.

Summer Jam will take place from 5-7 p.m. at the corner of West Franklin and South Fifth streets.

That’s the parking lot behind Tienda del Pueblo, across the way from the municipal swimming pool.

The Mid Valley Swim League will be having its championship meet all weekend.

“That’s why we scheduled the Jam for that time,” said Gerardo Gonzalez Gomez of the Cultural Chamber. “The Jam is for bringing attention to open spaces around town.

“We hope to make this an annual event at different locations.”

Gonzalez Gomez noted there are numerous open spaces in Sunnyside. One of the Cultural Chamber’s goals is to fill them with business.

The Jam is one of the last events the cultural group is putting on as summer winds down. On Aug. 9, it will also host the final Sunnyside Farmers Market of the summer season.

“We’re going to close it with a cultural show,” Gonzalez Gomez said. “We will have Aztec dancers and Yakama Nation dancers.

The Block 30 Summer Jam will have a disc jockey from the Tri-Cities. Locally made wine and beer will be sold.

And there will be food by Lupe’s Kitchen, a restaurant in Toppenish.

“It is a jam,” Gonzalez Gomez said. “If anyone wants to come and play, they will be welcome.

“That’s what jams are all about — music.”