Don’t we have a weed law in Sunnyside?

As a resident of Sunnyside, I am concerned with all the dried weeds all over town.
They look bad, but also create a fire hazard. Does Sunnyside not have an ordinance that these hazards have to be taken care of?
Maria Roosendaal, Sunnyside
