Granger breaks ground on splash pad

City previously operated a pool from 1939-2000

Breaking ground on the new city splash pad Tuesday are committeewoman Helen Dodd, from left, Granger Public Works Director Jodie Luke, Frank Ward of the Public Works Department and committeewoman Jacqueline Herrera.

By Julia Hart

Friday, July 28, 2017

GRANGER — It may not be a swimming pool, but it is still cool.

On Tuesday, community leaders broke ground on a new splash pad in the downtown city park.

“The dream of a Splash Park is becoming a reality and will be open in the near future,” committee spokeswoman Pam Fleming said.

The committee has been working closely with the city Public Works Department to design and fund the project, she said.

The project is sponsored by the Swimming Pool Committee, Friends of Granger and the city.

The work will be completed by the Public Works employees, she said.

The splash pad will be the first water amenity here since 2000, when the city officially scuttled its pool.

The leaking pool was removed and the hole filled in because repairing the 1939 pool was not cost effective.

