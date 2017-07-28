Granger breaks ground on splash pad

— It may not be a swimming pool, but it is still cool.

On Tuesday, community leaders broke ground on a new splash pad in the downtown city park.

“The dream of a Splash Park is becoming a reality and will be open in the near future,” committee spokeswoman Pam Fleming said.

The committee has been working closely with the city Public Works Department to design and fund the project, she said.

The project is sponsored by the Swimming Pool Committee, Friends of Granger and the city.

The work will be completed by the Public Works employees, she said.

The splash pad will be the first water amenity here since 2000, when the city officially scuttled its pool.

The leaking pool was removed and the hole filled in because repairing the 1939 pool was not cost effective.