Illegal alien lawyer hires illegal alien lawyer

GUEST COLUMN

Lizbeth Mateo is an illegal alien who spends her days defending illegal aliens. Mateo says her goal as “preparing legal strategies to help undocumented immigrants stay in the country.”

California Sen. President Kevin de Leon, an illegal immigration supporter and facilitator, presided over Mateo’s swearing-in ceremony as an attorney. De Leon is the author of California Senate Bill 54, which would make the entire state an alien haven. An Oaxaca, Mexico, native who lives Los Angeles, Mateo has hired an illegal alien as her immigration lawyer, despite her illegal presence, to remain in the United States.

Summing up the believe-it-or-not storyline: An illegal alien lawyer, Mateo, whose mission is to protect illegal aliens from deportation, took her oath of office from an illegal alien advocate, de Leon, and is represented by another illegal alien, Luis Angel Reyes Savalza.

The website notonemoredeportation.com says Mateo came to the California when she was 14, and has benefited greatly since her arrival. Taxpayers funded her K-12 education, and she likely received scholarships to attend California State-Northridge and Santa Clara University School of Law.

But when Mateo brazenly returned to Mexico in 2013 without a visa to re-enter, she lost her chance at deferred action for childhood arrivals.

Mateo has made a career of subversive activism. In 2010, she was arrested inside Sen. John McCain’s office as part of a failed stunt to demand that Congress pass the DREAM Act. Then in 2013, her return to Mexico led to her creation of the “Bring Them Home” campaign, better described as open borders.

Many consider Mateo and the California law that allowed her to become a lawyer Exhibit A in how far off the deep end the state has gone to appease illegal aliens. In 2014, the California legislature — not voters — passed a law signed by Gov. Jerry Brown allowing aliens to earn professional licenses.

No matter how it’s sliced, Mateo is a deportable, lawbreaking alien who has gained infamy by publicly flouting immigration law. Lawyers take oaths of office to uphold the Constitution, but aliens like Mateo violate that pledge.

The Trump Administration should promptly — as the law allows — deport her.

—Joe Guzzardi is a Californians for Population Stabilization Senior Writing Fellow. Contact him at joeguzzardi@capsweb.org.