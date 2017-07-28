Improvements coming next year to Prosser

— Improvements are coming next year to the Prosser Senior and Community Center.

Parks and Recreation Manager Kathya Martinez said the City Council accepted a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help pay for the improvements.

The cost will be $70,873.

The grant will cover $38,900, she said. The city will pay the rest.

Martinez said there is no construction involved in this two-part project.

A new commercial range will be purchased and installed in the kitchen.

The second part of the project will be parking lot repairs — Martinez said there are sinkhole and tree root problems. The plan is to remove the roots, fill the sinkholes and repave.

Improvements may also include some new tables and chairs, Martinez said.

Another Agriculture grant will help the city buy two new police patrol cars. The total cost will be $104,713.

The grant will cover $57,500. The city will pay $47,213.

These improvements loom as others are already being planned.

The city is working on expanding utility services north of Interstate 82.

Downtown is also expected to become a wireless hub, allowing visitors to log onto the web from City Hall to the courthouse.

In addition, a new high school is in the works.