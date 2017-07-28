New driving law goes too far

The state’s new distracted driving law goes too far.

Sure, a driver who gets in crashes should be ticketed. And sure, it’s easy to argue many drivers are not paying enough attention to the road.

But should those factors lead to a law so onerous that just about everything you do behind the wheel while you’re driving can lead to a ticket of up to $136? I don’t think so.

Under the new law, if you’re holding any electronic device while driving, you can be stopped and ticketed.

If you’re drinking a cup of coffee and a tire touches a fog line, you can be ticketed. If you’re a young fashionista putting on lipstick, you can be ticketed. And what about taking a bite out of you favorite burger while cruising the highway? You guessed it — make so much as a slight error and you can be ticketed.

Instead of continuously expanding ways to collect fines from drivers, why not just expand use of the existing reckless driving law to crash-related distractions?

I’ll tell you why. It’s because this new law isn’t really about making the roads safer. It’s about controlling more money. It’s about padding state and municipal coffers through a new monetary penalty system.

And that’s on top of the ever-escalating cost of licensing a vehicle and the new requirement essentially jacking up our drivers license costs to cover the state’s reluctance to deny illegal aliens a license to drive.

Given the Majority Coalition Caucus in the Senate, I had hopes ruralites who have some protection from increasing government intrusion in our drivers seats. But apparently lobbying money and the driving bureaucratic need to expand state agencies are overriding factors.

In the metro areas surrounding Puget Sound, driving is certainly a privilege. There are plenty of mass-transit options.

But here in farmland, it’s a necessity. And we shouldn’t face additional fines for snacking while driving if we haven’t caused a crash.

Quite often, it takes an hour or more to get between communities in Eastern Washington. On hot summer days, you should be able to have a sip of water or Coke without worrying someone may see a tire touch a fog line. And in the dead of winter here, it sure is nice to have your cup of joe as you’re traveling.

I know, eating or having a coke and other distractions are “secondary” offenses — meaning you can’t be stopped for them. But that’s how mandatory seatbelts and other laws started.

At this rate, it’ll likely be illegal to have your kids in the car without another adult present because they, too, can be distracting.

The distracted driving law means you can be ticketed for doing something that didn’t hurt anybody else. In my book, that just goes too far.

— Roger Harnack is the editor and publisher of The Daily Sun. Email him at rharnack@dailysunnews.com.