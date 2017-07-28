Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE

July 26

Court order violation on East Wine Country Road.

Court order served on West Fourth Street.

Animal problem on North Fourth Street.

Animal problem on Stassen Way.\

Suspicious Circumstance on West Third Street.

Traffic Hazard on Stover Road and Wallace Way.

Non-injury accident on Wallace Way.

Alarm business on Avenue D.

Recovered stolen property on Cherry Lane.

Illegal Burning on Forrest Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West Fourth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West Second Street

Suspicious circumstance on West Wine Country Road.

July 27

Information on Birch Street.

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road and Higgin Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Stover Road

Suspicious circumstance on Tear Road.

GRANGER POLICE

July 26

Citizen assist on Bailey Avenue

July 27

Suspicious circumstance on Mentzer Avenue.

MABTON POLICE

July 26

Suspicious circumstance on Fern Street.

Theft on Second Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on North Market.

Suspicious circumstance at Main Street and State Route 22.

SUNNYSIDE FIRE

July 14

Aid call on Wingway Road, Toppenish. Patient transported to Toppenish Community Hospital.

Aid call to East Yakima Valley Highway. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Advance life support. Patient transfer from Sunnyside Community Hospital to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.

July 15

Aid call on Sunnyside Avenue. Patient transported to Tri-Cities Community Hospital.

Aid call on East Lincoln. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

July 16

Resident assist on South Fourth Street.

Aid call on South Hill Road. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Patient transfer from Sunnyside Community Hospital to Yakima Regional.

July 17

Aid call on West South Hill Road. No transport.

Hydraulic leak spill response on South Eighth Street.

Lift assist on North 11th Street.

Aid call on Southwest Crescent. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on McClain Drive. No transport.

Aid call on East Lincoln Avenue. No transport.

Aid call on South First Street. No transport.

Aid call on South 13th Street. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

July 18

Aid call from Sunnyside Community Hospital for airlift.

Aid call on Lester Road for airlift to Harborview Medical Center.

Aid call on West Grandview Avenue for advance life support. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Smoke investigation on South 13th Street. Cancelled in route.

July 19

Structure fire on Alexander Extension Road.

Aid call on Homer Street. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on North 11th. Lift assist.

Aid call on East Lincoln. No transport.

Aid call on West Fourth Street. No transport.

Aid call on Homer Street. No transport.

Aid call to Sunnyside Community Hospital for airlift transfer.

July 20

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on Federal Way. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on Yakima Valley Highway. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on East Franklin Avenue. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Assist structure fire on Lester and Concorde. Unfounded.

July 21

Basic life support from Sunnyside Community Hospital. Patient transported to Prestige.

Aid call on Saul Road. Refusal.

Motor vehicle collision on Yakima Valley Highway at Dekker.

Aid call on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Motor vehicle collision on East Edison. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Investigate general fire alarm on Villa Road.

July 22

Aid call to South Ninth Street. No transport.

Patient transferred from Sunnyside Community Hospital to Yakima Regional Medical Center.

Patient transferred from Sunnyside Community Hospital to Kadlec Medical Center.

July 23

Aid call on Piscoe, Toppenish. No transport.

Aid call on Irving Avenue. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on Holiday Road. No transport.

Aid call on Federal Way. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on South Sixth Street. No transport.

Aid call on Irving Avenue. No transport.

July 24

Aid call on Rouse Road. No transport.

Aid call on East Ida Belle Street. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on Chaffee Road. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on Sunnyside Community Hospital. Patient transferred to Yakima Regional Advance Care Unit.

Aid call on Picard Place. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on South First Street and Yakima Valley Highway.

Aid call from Sunnyside Community Hospital. Patient transferred to Prestige.

Aid call on East Edison Avenue. No transport.

Aid call from Sunnyside Community Hospital. Patient transported to Yakima Memorial.

Propane odor on West South Hill Road. Unfounded.

Vehicle fire on Gap Road. Extinguished.

July 25

Aid call on Outlook Road. Patient transferred to Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

Assist agency at 500 Midvale Road.

Aid call to Milepost 27. One person transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call to East Lincoln Avenue. One transported.

Aid Call to Apple Lane. One person transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

July 26

Aid call to Sunnyside-Mabton Road. Individual refused aid.

Motor vehicle crash at Riverside Avenue. Three individuals refused aid.

Burn complaint on East Edison Avenue.

Aid call on State route 241. One transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid Call to South Fourth Street.

Aid call to McClain Drive. One transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

July 26

Traffic Offense on South First Street and East Lincoln Avenue.

Transport on West Wine Country Road, Grandview.

Assist agency on Fern Street, Mabton.

Unwanted Guest on South 10th Street.

Traffic Offense on Irving Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South 12th Street.

Animal problem on South Seventh Street and East Decatur Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Homer Street.

Fraud on Ravine Drive.

Court order services at Homer Street.

Sex Crime on North 16th Street

Juvenile problem on North Ninth Street and Yakima Valley Highway.

Non-injury accident on East Riverside Avenue.

Lost property on East Lincoln, Ave.

Welfare check Sally’s Beauty Salon.

Traffic Offense on Grape Lane.

Theft on South Fourth Street and Central Park.

Civil matter on Carnation Drive.

Theft on South Hamilton Drive.

Theft on South First Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Citizen assist on Woods Road.

Assist agency at McClain Drive.

Domestic on East Edison Avenue.

July 27

Noise Complaint on South Sixth Street and Miller Avenue.

Shots fired on South Ninth Street and East Decatur Avenue.

Shots fired on W Grandview Avenue.

Fireworks reported on Crescent Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Parkland Drive.

DUI on I-82.

Shots fired on West Grandview Avenue.

Citizen Assist on

Tacoma Avenue.

Assist agency on Kershaw Heights Road.

Suspicious circumstance on South 14th Street and Aden Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance at the AHO New Development.

Trespassing on Yakima Valley Highway.

WAPATO POLICE

July 26

Animal problem on S Tieton Avenue.

No-injury accident on Lincoln

Suicidal person on West Fourth Street.

Unwanted guest on West Fourth Street.

Domestic on West Fourth Street.

Suspicious situation on West Seventh Street.



July 27

Drugs on South Simcoe Street.

Warrant service on South Simcoe Avenue.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

July 26

Unknown accident on State Route 22; Mabton.

Theft Vehicle on Boundary Road, Mabton.

Animal Bite on Van Belle Road.

Livestock Incident on Rouse Road, Sunnyside.

Animal Problem on East Zillah Drive and Lucy Lane, Zillah.

Abuse Neglect on Wells and Gap roads, Prosser.

Non-injury accident on Knowles Road and Dekker Road.

Abuse Neglect on Van Belle Road, Outlook Road.

Trespassing on South 16th Street, Sunnyside.

Livestock incident on Rouse Road, Sunnyside.

Court Order Violation on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

July 26

Alarm business on Kershaw Heights Road, Outlook.

Suspicious situation on Yakima Highway, Wapato.

ZILLAH POLICE

July 26

Weapon offense on Toppenish Avenue.

Assault on West First Street

Injury accident at First Avenue and Second Street.