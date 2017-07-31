Beloved brother, father, cousin and uncle, Jesse Soto, 53, passed away July 6, 2017, on his sister Martina’s birthday.

Martina Sanchez Soto and Regino Vasquez Soto and all his brothers and sisters welcomed Jesse into the world Dec. 16, 1964 in Edinburg, Texas. Jesse grew up and attended schools in Sunnyside, graduating in 1982, along with his nieces Marisela Garcia and Hope Gonzalez. Jesse had many friends throughout his high school years, who were very fond of him and will miss him.

After graduation, Jesse moved to Spokane, with his sisters, Connie and Martina, who were attending Eastern Washington University, where he lived until the time of his death. Jesse worked very hard and took great pride in his work as a cement mason.

Jesse is survived by two sons, Jason (Heather) Soto of Utah and Josh (Jennifer) Soto of Spokane; and three granddaughters.

Jesse was the youngest of nine children; surviving siblings include: Martina (Chris) Soto-Ray of Spokane, Connie (Shawn) Soto Murphy of Richland, Juanita (Art) Soto Ramirez of Yakima, Pablo Soto of Kennewick, Juan (Noelia) G. Soto of Toppenish, Genaro (Berta) Soto of Sunnyside, Natalia (Juan) Gonzalez of Kennewick, and Margarita (Jesus) Gonzalez of Sunnyside. Surviving family members also include 27 nieces and nephews and a large extended family.

Jesse loved to spend time with family and neighbors having barbeques and listening to music. He loved to listen to ‘70s music, country music and the ranchera music of his parents because it brought back memories of home.

He had wonderful neighbors who looked out after him and for this we are grateful. Jesse had a big heart and he loved to joke and laugh.

He had the cutest dimples and his Mom’s beautiful smile. Jesse had recently accepted Jesus, and at the time of his death was wearing a beautiful cross accented by the Holy Spirit dove.

Parents, sisters, Dolores Soto and Maria Teresa Soto, and friend Lori Hurley preceded Jesse in death.

Jesse’s family and friends are invited to a celebration of life at 4 p.m. Aug. 5, at the home of Margarita Gonzalez, 1423 Scoon Road, Sunnyside.

A potluck will follow; please bring a lawn chair.