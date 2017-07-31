Temps to top 100 all week

— Oh where did that long winter go?

Some lower valleyites will likely be repeating that refrain this week.

No matter where you turn, the temperature predictions for this week are 100 degrees — and higher.

It will be so hot that you’ll probably feel cool a week from today, when Accuweather predicts a high of 91.

This would be a good week to learn which service is better — the Weather Channel or Accuweather.

If you prefer super, super hot, the Weather Channel is for you. It has Friday set to reach 109.

If only super hot is better, then you’ll like Accuweather, which predicts the week will top out at 106 degrees Wednesday.

For those who really want to know, the Weather Channel’s forecast for Monday, July 31 thru Monday, Aug. 7 is: 99, 103, 104, 107, 109, 103, 98 and 97. Accuweather’s call for the same time frame is: 101, 105, 106, 102, 101, 105, 102 and 91.

We’d like to hear from readers who have reliable equipment and believe they have the day’s high during this week.

Email your data to news@dailysunnews.com.