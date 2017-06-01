Celebration planned

SUNNYSIDE — A Father’s Day breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to noon June 18 at the Sunnyside Eagles Aeries, 100 South Hill Road.
Members and their guests are welcome.
SUNNYSIDE — A Father’s Day breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to noon June 18 at the Sunnyside Eagles Aeries, 100 South Hill Road.
Members and their guests are welcome.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment